Scott Trail MTN Stretch Hybrid 30 jacket review

Scott Trail MTN Stretch Hybrid 30 jacket is a fairly simple jacket. Two large side-accessed pockets double as vents, inside one is a secure pocket.

It’s a waterproof, Jim, but not as we know it! Rather than being constructed from a traditionally rustly waterproof material like most waterproof jackets the MTN 30 is made from Scott’s proprietary DUROxpand fabric, a soft, stretchy wind and waterproof material that feels great next to the skin. The hood and shoulder panels are a more traditional material, DRYOsphere 3L.

The hood, hem and cuffs are all adjustable to keep them snug, and that’s about it! Sizing is fairly generous, my size M is a roomy fit but comfort is top notch, as is build quality – it’s beautifully made and is showing no signs of wear yet.

Despite it’s relative lightweight I’ve been wearing this jacket in all weather conditions and temperatures, generally with just a baselayer underneath, and it’s been great in everything but the unseasonally warm period we had in February, but even then the full length front zip and large side pocket/vents allowed enough air to circulate to stop me from overheating. The MTN 30 is a versatile one-stop winter riding jacket rather than a waterproof that you only reach for when it’s pouring with rain.