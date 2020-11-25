Madison Flux jacket review

If you want a waterproof jacket that doesn’t feel like one then we’d recommend the Madison Flux. It’s lightweight, comfortable and is something you could easily wear all day or just throw on during a downpour.

Madison makes several different weight waterproof jackets and the Flux is one of its lightweights. It’s durable enough that you can wear this on an all-day wet ride, but it works best as something you carry with you and chuck on during a downpour.

It’s constructed from Madison’s P4DRY four-way stretch and fully seam-sealed fabric, which boasts 20,000mm waterproof and 30,000g/m²/24hr s breathability figures. This fabric has a softer feel against the skin when compared to most, which means you can easily wear a short-sleeve base layer underneath without feeling clammy or uncomfortable.

The Flux features a built-in hood, which is designed to go under your helmet, but it also works over the top. Unfortunately, there’s only one draw-cord on the rear, so getting it tight against either helmet or head is tricky. With its high chin, in theory this jacket does offer plenty of protection, but the fit round the neck is loose and we found water can get in.

The Flux has a waterproof zip, two water resistant hand pockets for on-the-fly storage, underarm vent holes and silicone print over the shoulders to stop a pack from sliding around. Madison fits low bulk cuff bindings, which are comfy but we found water can eventually get past those too.

When riding hard this jacket breaths amazingly well and can easily deal with light showers, but it lacks a bit of protection when it’s really chucking it down. The fabric is also a little fragile – we’ve torn a couple of holes in previous Flux jacket we’ve tested just riding through brambles. Washing and wear also really degrades the DWR, which from the outset isn’t as durable as the DTE Women’s tested elsewhere.

Lightweight, comfortable and great value, but a little flimsy and will need reproofing sooner rather than later.