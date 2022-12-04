Giro Cascade Stow Jacket review

If you're looking for a stowable mountain bike jacket for emergency deployment when the weather turns bad, this water resistant jacket from Giro is ready to ride

If you’re looking for the best mountain bike jacket, one consideration is packability, on top of weather proofing, fit and features.

When we asked Giro for a waterproof jacket for this test it sent the Cascade Stow, but it turns out this is only classed as water resistant and not fully waterproof. Normally we’d only include full waterproof jackets, but we’re making an exception here because a lot of riders we’ve talked to carry lightweight shells that they pull out when there’s a shower or during a café stop.

The Cascade Stow is made from an in-house Renew Series polyester, which has 50% recycled content.

With only a single skin and small pockets, this is the lightest jacket on test and something you could easily stash in a pack. There’s no waterproof membrane or taped seams, so the only waterproofness is offered by a DWR coating.

The fabric beads really well, even after washing, but it can get overloaded pretty quickly – in our simple shower test, water got through after a minute or so. The fabric is windproof though, so works well as an outer layer on a cold day.

There’s no hood, but the Cascade Stow does have a nice fleecy collar, an internal storm flap to keep out draughts and a zip gutter to stop the zip digging into your chin. There are two roomy side pockets, low-profile semi-elasticated cuffs and a couple of reflective tags on the rear.

Verdict As a jacket that you can pull on when things get bad, something like the Cascade Stow makes a lot of sense. If you’re working hard, you will stay cooler than wearing a full waterproof, but it’s only worth having if it’s cheaper. The Cascade Stow is well made and feels super nice against bare skin, but there are full waterproofs here that do this job, and more, for the same money.