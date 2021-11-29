Endura Singletrack II jacket review

For a tenner less than the GV500 you could get the Endura Singletrack II jacket. It’s significantly heavier duty than the Endura GV500 and weighs a hefty 456g in size medium. That’s nearly the weightiest jacket in our best mountain bike jackets group testand almost twice the weight of the GV500. Suffice to say it’s not a packable option – rather more the sort of jacket you pull on when it’s already raining as you leave the house.

The cut is more than generous, which certainly doesn’t help the weight, but does let you layer-up like a Russian doll should you wish. When riding, that excess fabric means the main zip has a tendency to concertina into a series of waves, which looks and feels a bit weird. Ultimately, it did remind us more of a ski jacket than a cycling jacket in terms of weight and fit.

The Endura Singletrack II jacket has a soft internal face and a smooth, rustle-free exterior. It’s a nice fabric to handle and doesn’t feel clammy or sticky if you’re wearing it with short sleeves.

You can run the hood over a helmet, and the well-hidden drawcord lets you tighten everything down and keep it from blowing off if you’re not wearing a lid or the collar is slightly unzipped. It’s worth using the drawcord even when not wearing the hood, as it tends to sit there like an air scoop otherwise. Storage capacity is plentiful, with two hip pockets and a smaller chest pocket. Realistically you could do without the latter as there’s more than enough space to keep a phone, key and mini-tool and not worry about smashing a screen.

The Singletrack II supplements the moisture vapour transmission characteristics of the fabric with mechanical ventilation in the form of two large pit zips. These can be opened partially or fully to allow heat to escape and ambient air to circulate inside the jacket. On the Singletrack II it’s fairly easy to find the zip pulls while riding, and by gripping the cuff with your fingertips, it’s possible to open them while still keeping one hand on the bars. They’re effective too, reducing heat build-up quickly, but equalising the internal and external temperature and humidity can reduce the rate of vapour transmission through the fabric as well, so it’s a case of swings and roundabouts. Either way, we found the Singletrack II ran impressively cool considering the weight and the fabric stats.

Overall, the Endura Singletrack II jacket is a great option if you live in a wet part of the country, or ride an e-bike, as there’s loads of room for layering underneath.