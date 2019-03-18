Dakine Hot Laps 2L waist bag review

Dakine makes three different waist packs, and in terms of volume this Dakine Hot Laps 2L Waist Bag sits bang in the middle of the range.

I’ve used it for almost a year now, including racing the three-day Enduro2 in Davos, and it’s performed faultlessly.

It’s a pretty simple pack with a single storage area, an adjustable waist belt and a stowable water bottle holster. The main compartment has a few dividers, the largest of which is soft-lined to hold your phone, and a key clip, and there’s enough space inside to cram a phone, multi-tool, tube, mini-pump (max 200mm), packable jacket and a couple of bars. It’s compact and bijou, but just about enough as long as you’re staying relatively close to civilisation. The bottle holder is simple but effective. Once you get the knack it’s pretty easy to drink on the move and I’ve never lost a bottle – even on alpine descents – and I never use the elasticated bungee to secure it in place, mostly because it broke.

Staying close to your hips and low on your body means it has negligible impact on your freedom of movement and it’s impressively stable, however wild the track. Good value and functional, the Dakine Hot Laps 2L is now a regular companion on my rides.