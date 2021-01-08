POC Tectal Race Spin NFC helmet review

This is a new helmet from the Swedish firm and it is absolutely loaded with high-tech safety features.

First off it features a fully wrapped ‘unibody’ construction, which is pretty similar to an in-mould process but to add extra strength POC inserts a lightweight Aramid cage into the EPS foam during manufacturer. The helmet also features SPIN technology (Shearing Pad INside), which is similar to MIPs but rather than use a suspended liner, this is a silicone sweat pad that sort of breaks away during impact reducing the amount of force transmitted to the head.

If you are knocked unconscious there’s also a little chip embedded in the EPS onto which you can upload medical data using a smart phone equipped with an NFC app. A first responder can then access this info in the field. The Tectal also contains a passive reflector and using the Recco Technology, which is like radar, emergency services can be directed to your position. We haven’t been able to test the latter but we did upload some data to the chip using a free app in just a couple of minutes.

Venting in the Tectal is very good and the visor dovetails nicely with the forward vents. It’s anchored at the sides using stainless bolts but in the centre there’s a little grub-screw and this is hard to get your fingers onto. Also the height adjustment is barely 40mm, which meant we couldn’t really park a set of goggles underneath. This is a shame because the helmet does include a handy rubber leash on the back to secure the strap.

POC’s retention device has a light action and loads of fine tunability but it’s tight up against the edge of the helmet even in the lower of the two positions. The Tectal is also not very comfortable and we found it especially tight over the temples – some testers just couldn’t wear this helmet because it actually gave them a headache.

Verdict Superb attention to detail and the Tecal Race is probably one of the safest helmets we’ve tested. Unfortunately, the cramped fit and lack of visor and retention adjustment, jut drag it down a point.