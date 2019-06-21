Sub £750 Hardtail of the Year: Voodoo Bizango review

Voodoo Bizango is the winning bike from 2018 and nothing has changed, not even the price, although it’s supposed to be £670 but pricing seems pretty fluid.

Voodoo Bizango review

Either way the Voodoo Bizango bike is the cheapest on test but it has the best stuff on it. It’s built around one of best frames too, which is butted 6061 aluminium tubing and features 141x9mm Boost dropouts. Basically, this is a Boost standard designed for bikes with QR and means you get a stronger rear wheel and increased tyre clearance.

The Bizango has a reasonably slack 68-degree head angle, a long reach and a long wheelbase. What this adds up to is the bike that is more stable, more confidence inspiring.

Suspension

As normal the Suntour Raidon 120mm suspension fork took a ride or two to bed in but, unlike most of the forks here it is air sprung and gets proper rebound damping, which makes the Bizango so much more capable when blasting techy trails. The fork also comes with a bolt thru axle and, while there’s knack to locating the SunTour’s Q-Loc design, it’s stiffer and more convenient than a QR.

Components

To hit the £750 price point, bike companies often mix-and-match the drivetrain components but Voodoo has kept it simple and fit SRAM NX throughout. This is a 11-speed ensemble, combining a 11-42t cassette and 32t chainring with the narrow wide tooth profile to improve chain retention.

Performance

We could use dozens of metaphors to describe the magic of the Voodoo Bizango but there’s no dark arts. Voodoo has simply built a bike with modern geometry that is also really comfortable and it’s been able to do it for less cash than anyone else.

We back-to-back all the test bikes and when we jumped on the Bizango after a 12-month break it’s like greeting an old friend. The Bizango instantly feels welcoming, allowing you to push harder and take a few more risks. It’s blisteringly fast on the climbs and has urgency on the singletrack no other bike could match. If there’s one thing we’d change it’d be the handlebar – it’s just needs to be 760mm or wider.

Verdict Making a really good hardtail is not hard because they’ve been around for ever. The difficult bit, at this level, is trying to build the best bike you can with a limited budget. The Bizango is a great bike because Voodoo is essentially a direct sales brand, which means it has a bit more budget to play with. That’s has been spent wisely but it doesn’t cost anything to weld the tubes in a different place and Voodoo nailed that too. The Bizango is the best shape, has the best spec, and the best price. If you’re looking for a £650 hardtail this is it, end of.