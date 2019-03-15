Pro Tharsis 9.8 handlebar review

Pro Tharis 9.8 is a solid and dependable aluminium bar that’s ultra-stiff and hasn’t missed a beat over 100 of kms and various test bike duties.

Pro is Shimano’s component division, so packs the manufacturing and engineering punch to make some sorted kit. The brand isn’t marketed as aggressively as firms with sponsored athletes all over magazines, events and social media though, so some of its totally dialled components like this Tharsis 9.8 bar go a bit under the radar.

At just 323g, the Tharsis is a full 800mm wide, DH-rated, bar that’s also light enough for trail or enduro riding. Pro use a reinforced mid section for extra strength and are confident enough in the 7050-series aluminium construction to offer a full 10-year warranty.

It doesn’t look anything special, but there’s a nice dull feel here that dampens vibrations and trail buzz, whilst being absolutely rock-solid and precise when steering. Lower sweep numbers (4-up and 8-back) are comfortable on wrists, and Pro’s geometry means it easier to roll the bar to personalise feel without it ever feeling funky. Overall, this is a solid and dependable aluminium bar that’s ultra-stiff and hasn’t missed a beat over 100 of kms and various test bike duties.