Race Face Love Handle grip review

Perfect grip for riders that like to rest their hands on the ends

We measured the diameter of all the grips we test and at 28mm the Race Face Love Handle grip is one of the thinnest we’ve encountered.

There’s not a lot of rubber under the palm, so it does feel a bit hard but the silicone does extend over the aluminium clamp at both ends, shielding your hands from the hard alloy edge.

This grip is a double lock-on design and gets a slightly narrower inner collar and a thicker outer collar with an integrated end cap. The collars are loose in the box but they are easy to install as both fixing bolts face the same direction. Unfortunately, the short tabs that sit in the collars are not that strong, as we found out when we broke one of the grips on the second ride out, although to be fair it did have the weight of a e-bike going thought it.

With its sleek profile and overlapping rubber the Love Handle would make a perfect grip for riders that like to rest their hands on the ends when climbing.