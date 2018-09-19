"Fits my needs for following tracks, recording rides and bike computer functions." Reader review by Jamie Stogden.

The Garmin eTrex 20 is equipped with a 2.2 inch colour screen. The casing is solidly resistant to dust, dirt, dampness and water.

>>> How to ride with a GPS

Garmin Etrex 20 GPS review

Reader review by Jamie Stogden

Instagram: @jamiestogden

Twitter: @jamiestogden

Is it a GPS logger or a navigational GPS?

Navigational GPS.

How fast does it start-up and find signal?

Starts up reasonably quick, I’ve not used others so am unsure if it’s really fast but maybe around 5 to 10 seconds or so, finds a signal really quickly once started.

Tell us about the mounting options

Okay, so at this point it does fall down a little. It’s a fairly basic piece of plastic tied with cable ties. However, it is well shaped and depending on stem size (it’s quite long) you can mount it there or on the bars. The mounts are cheap though so I’ve one on each of my bikes.

Any mapping included? Is it any good?

Mapping included was pretty basic but it came with a Birdseye voucher. OS mapping added afterwards and works brilliantly. Later versions appear to come with some fairly decent mapping though.

On-the-fly navigation. Is it turn-by-turn? Basic bread-crumb following?

Fairly basic bread-crumb following. It might do more but as I’ve never needed it, I’ve probably not pushed it to its limits.

Is it easy to operate, especially on-the-fly?

Very easy to use, buttons rather than touchscreen and a little joystic for navigating on the map itself. Buttons on the size to select, adjust brightness, go back and switch off etc.

Tell us about the screen. Is it touchscreen or physical buttons? How is it in bright light, and low light?

Buttons only here but then again it’s not an expensive unit but it is very rugged, bounced a few times when walking with it.

How easy is it to get a route in it? Uploading a pre-designed route from a computer, and also plotting/amending a route with the device itself.

I can install .gpx tracks direct from any PC using windows explorer, just cut and paste into the tracks folder within the unit. Never tried to amend a route on the device.

Does it play nicely with other apps (Strava etc)?

No, only plays nicely with Garmin Connect but considering that then feeds automatically in to Strava if you wish then all good.

Is there any software provided and/or online service? Is it any good?

Garmin Connect and Garmin Basecamp but I’ve never liked the latter so not used it. I tend to plug into a PC and use something likee Bing Maps which shows OS to save tracks.

Connectivity to other devices (smartphone, HRM, power meter etc)

Nope.

Verdict I bought it as it was rugged, cheap (£110 when I got it) and I genuinely couldn't see what benefits I would get paying 2-3 times the price. I knew it wasn't really supposed to be a bike GPS but it really fit my needs for following tracks, recording rides and most functions of a bike computer. You can tell it isn't bike specific as the mount could be a lot better. I've not found any niggles or problems. Buttons are great when it's cold and you've got big gloves on. Rating: 8/10.