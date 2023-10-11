Troy Lee Designs Air glove review

Troy Lee Designs' gloves have been a popular choice for both trail and gravity riders for many years. The brand oozes moto style and usually scores well in our reviews. We drop TLD's latest Air trail glove into the mix in our recent group test.

You can read the name of the Troy Lee Designs Air glove in two ways – it’s lighter than air or it’s highly breathable. But is it one of the best mountain bike gloves?

It’s not quite the lightest glove in our October issue’s group test, but it is one of the best vented, because the back is a micro-mesh material with tiny pin holes to boost airflow. The Air also comes with a single-layer palm with laser-perforated holes for further breathability.

Troy Lee keeps the protection to a minimum, opting for small Sonic Welded TPR (thermoplastic rubber) patches on the back of the fingers, but to be honest they’re only a token gesture. What we like about the Air is its figure-hugging fit, and the mini Velcro closure that lets you pull it apart to plug your hand in. There’s also a grip tab on the heel of the hand to help pull it on without tearing the material.

Other features include a compression-moulded cuff that extends onto the wrist, Silicone print to enhance brake lever traction and touch-screen compatibility. There’s no sweat wipe, but being perforated on both sides the glove does wick quickly.

Verdict The TLD Air's sizing is on the small side and it feels a little flimsy so don’t expect it to last forever. But there’s no bunching at the palm and it almost feels like you’re not wearing a glove at all, so in that sense, it does feel like you’re riding on air. Not our group test winner but a score of 9 means we'd firmly recommend it.