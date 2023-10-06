Leatt MTB 3.0 Lite glove review

Leatt's range of mountain bike clothing, footwear and protection gets more comprehensive year-on-year. With racy graphics and branding, the MTB 3.0 Lite glove will look good on the start line but how does it deal with a broad range of weather and test conditions? We put it up against our benchmarks trail gloves to find out.

The Leatt MTB 3.0 is so light it’s almost like you’re not wearing a glove at all, but Leatt boosts ride feel by using its MicronGrip palm material. This is ultra-thin, but it moulds easily to the contours of your hand and offers an unparalleled level of grip, both in the dry and wet, and for such a thin layer, it also wears extremely well.

To keep the weight low, the MTB 3.0 Lite is a pull-on design, but pulling it on is really tricky – we went up a size and it was still a struggle. The glove has a sort of moulded cuff with a reinforced tab, but it gets baggy when you’ve wrenched it on a few times. It also sits a little high when riding, exposing skin in this area.

Like all the best gloves, the MTB 3.0 Lite fingers are shaped and articulated, although there is a slight amount of bunching at the bottom. The back gets a 360º-stretch material with CE tested Airflex impact gel protection on the knuckles, with a small sweat wipe on the thumb. The whole palm, including the fingers, is touch-screen compatible. The MTB 3.0 Lite also comes in two dark colours if you don’t want the one hit white.

Verdict For such a lightweight glove there are a lot of features crammed into the Leatt MTB 3.0. It’s tricky to pull on, but the fit and feel are superb. It's one of the top scorers in our trail glove group test in the October 2023 issue of MBR.