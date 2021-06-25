ION Scrub Glove review

Every so often a pair of gloves simply fit better than the rest. I’m not alone in being frequently disappointed in this area; who’d have thought it would be so hard to engineer a product that, er, fits like a glove?

These Ion Scrubs score where others often fail by misjudging finger length and thumb bridges, which leads to palms creasing, material bunching and a loss of sensitivity and connection at the grip.

Read more: Best mountain bike gloves – options for all weathers

The Scrubs not only fit well, they kept chill winds off without getting too hot, and have lasted longer with stitching and seams intact than other similar minimal, thin-palmed models I’ve really rated such as the discontinued Troy Lee Sprints.

If the cut was more pre-shaped and curved, so they defaulted more to a ‘gripped’ rather than ‘flat’ hand like that TLD glove, I’d score these even higher as they always feel a bit better after a wash and a few hours’ riding to ‘bed’ in. Value is good too at just over £20 and you can find them even cheaper online with a bit of hunting.