100% Geomatic glove review

100% is a brand that's given us the Brisker, a benchmark off-season and wet weather riding glove. So how does its Geomatic trail glove compare to the best lightweight options for warmer and drier days?

Like the Fox Defend Race we tested, the 100% Geomatic has a full spread of (synthetic rubber) TPR bumpers across the top of the glove. They offer a bit of abrasion protection, because if you do happen to ragdoll down the trail it’s an area that can scuff up, and they do protect the polyester material when you’re getting scraped by overgrown trails. However, like a lot of knuckle dusters, they’re more cosmetic than practical.

That said, the rest of this glove is absolutely superb. The fit is easily the best here. The Geomatic has a single Clarino palm and it literally hugs the contours. The fingers are anatomically shaped, there’s no bunching, you get a decent-sized sweat wipe and, while the touchscreen stitching is a little high on the thumb and finger, it works.

The glove also has a moulded neoprene cuff that sits flat against the wrist, and there’s a reinforced pull tag to help you get it on. It’s a little tight initially, but it soon loosens up. The Geomatic comes in a super stealth black, so won’t show the dirt, but there are also four other cool colours to choose from.

Verdict The best gloves are the ones that don’t feel like you are wearing them, and out of the twelve gloves here, the Geomatic has the most natural fit and ride feel. A truly stunning trail glove that’s fully recommended.