Scott Contessa Strike eRide 910 e-bike review

Sizing on the Scott Contessa Strike eRide options are limited to S, M and L and there are even like-for-like models but they have slightly different model names. So the unisex equivalent to the Contessa Strike eRide 910 is actually the Strike eRide 920 and it costs the same money. Yep, it’s perplexing but the bike itself is really clean.

Scott Contessa Strike eRide 910 review

The top end Contessa Strike eRide 910 gets a sculpted aluminium frame built around a Bosch Performance Line CX Gen 4 motor and 625Wh internal battery. The latter can be unlocked for home charging using a key – not my favourite option as I lose them – but you can also charge the battery in the bike if you have power where you store it. I really like that the charging port is just behind the head tube, so water is less likely to get in when cleaning and, although the Purion display is bulky, it seems pretty waterproof too.

Thanks to the kinked top tube, the size M frame still has a ton of standover clearance and there’s space on the down tube for a water bottle or a Scott adapter that lets you fit a Bosch Range Extender (£500-£600) that will almost double the run time.

Suspension

Like a lot of Scott full-suspension bikes, the Contessa Strike eRide 910 uses the Scott TwinLoc system – a handlebar remote connected to both the fork and shock that allows you to toggle between three suspension settings – Lockout, Traction Control and Descend. Descend mode is actually the default setting and it’s what I used for the majority of this test because traditionally the point of stiffening, or locking out the suspension, is to make the bike pedal more efficiently , but this is an e-bike so it’s pretty efficient already. Because the shock is tuned for lighter weights, the suspension feels really sensitive and active, which is also why I never locked it out on the climbs as it provides more traction everywhere.

The TwinLoc lever is quite stiff in use and there’s a lot of lever throw too, so with smaller hands I really struggled to push it all the way home to lock it out. The lever also takes up a lot of space on the handlebar and has to be positioned on the left, which means you have to run the dropper post remote on the right, but because the shifter is there you have to use an old fashioned over-the-bar lever for the dropper, so not ideal.

Components

Although the Syncros Savona 2.0 V-Concept saddle has a pressure-relieving channel, it has a very flat profile, so it doesn’t offer a lot of hold and I tended to drift off the back when climbing. The Scott grips are comfy and with a 30mm diameter they are designed for smaller hands. There’s also a little adapter included with the bike which allows you to run the TwinLoc lever with different grips if you don’t like the stock offering. Scott claims the narrower 740mm handlebars offer better smaller rider ergonomics but it also offers less leverage on a heavy bike and with all the extra remotes it’s really very congested.

Performance

With the stock Maxxis Rekon tyres the Contessa Strike eRide 910 is quick out of the blocks and literally hums along on the flat. Carry that speed into technical singletrack however, and you’ll have to fight hard to hold a tight line. Also, if it’s a bit damp things can get pretty wild, pretty quick. I did upgrade the tyres to the same Maxxis Assegai/Dissector combo found on the Giant Liv Intrigue E+ 1 for part of this test which made the Scott feel way better on technical trails, so I’d highly recommend a full tyre makeover.

Even though the Marzocchi Bomber Z2 Air is a Fox fork in disguise, it doesn’t quite perform with the same confidence. On steep descents you can instantly bite off a chunk of the travel and the skittish tyres made it hard to stay in control. The rear suspension feels really composed though, so the Scott just needs a suspension fork with a bit more support to unlock its full potential.

Review by Alice Burwell.