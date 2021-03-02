The Haibike AllMtn6 then… According to Google Translate Hai means shark in German – so in plain English this 2021 longtermer is the Sharkbike AllMtn 6, a carbon e-bike from Haibike with 150mm travel and a Yamaha motor and battery.

Poking around on the internet, the other thing I discovered about Haibike is, unlike other bike companies, it only makes e-bikes and has done so for the best part of 15 years. Obviously, some of those early models were trekking and commuter bikes for the German domestic market, but over the years Haibike has developed a range of performance e-MTBs, sponsoring riders such as Sam Pilgrim to promote them.

Haibike AllMtn 6: first look

My latest longtermer is part of Haibike’s new all-mountain range and the primary reason I wanted to get it on test was to try the new Yamaha PW-X2 drive unit. I’d heard it was super powerful and could potentially give the latest Bosch Performance Line CX motor a real run for its money. Not that money is an issue here, the AllMtn 6 is pretty good value. True, £5.4k is still not to be sniffed at but you do get a lot of bike for that – full carbon frame, a Fox 38 Performance series fork and matching Fox DPS Performance EVOL rear shock, a SRAM Eagle groupset and excellent Magura MT5 four-pot disc brakes.

But let’s get back to the powerhouse. The PW-X2 is the latest electric motor from Yamaha with a claimed 80Nm of torque. Like most e-bikes, the AllMtn 6 is limited to 25kph but the thing I noticed straight away is how the Yamaha unit really delivers some extra grunt at the top end. Most motors, the Bosch included, can get a bit sluggish when you’re approaching the cut-off point, but the PW-X2 really gets a shift on and never lets up. And combined with the light touch to the shock damping, the bike feels much more positive and dynamic as a result.

Yes, there is some rattle/play in the drivetrain, probably from the motor’s freewheel just before it engages, but the power delivery is incredibly smooth and it feels really effortless getting up to cruising speed. To stop you getting into too much trouble once you’re ripping, the AllMtn 6 has sorted geometry, which is actually longer and slacker than claimed. You also get a 780mm handlebar and proper Maxxis Minion tyres with the tacky 3C Maxx Terra rubber. There are also no shortcomings in the suspension performance either.

Best of all, I don’t have to bring this bike into my kitchen for charging because the Yamaha 600Wh battery is fully removable from the down tube. It locks in place, so I will need to be mindful of where I put the key, and features a clip-in plastic battery cover to keep out the dirt, another thing to keep an eye on.

So far, I’ve only done three solo rides on the AllMtn 6 but the spec is dialled, it handles well and I even like the colour scheme and angular frame design – first impressions count for a lot and this isn’t one I’m going to be throwing back anytime soon.