Two YT Capra 29 Core 3 enduro bikes to be won!

Enduro racing is a tough sport. Tougher still if you’re trying to make it on your own, as a privateer. YT wants to change that this year though, with a one year support deal for the two fastest riders at the Southern Enduro Champs 2022.

That’s not even the best bit about the prize though, YT is giving away a Capra 29 Core 3 to the fastest riders in the female and male category, so you’ll have something fast to race on. There’s also two sets of riding wear, for the winners, mechanical support at the YT Mill in Surrey and at Rolling Circus Events as well as race entry to the Southern Enduro series for the remainder of the 2022 season and 2023.

YT is sponsoring the Southern Enduro Champs in 2022, and the idea is to encourage its namesake, young talent, and offer support where it can.

YT Industries has teamed up with Southern Enduro to announce one of the largest attended enduro races in the UK, the YT Industries Southern Enduro Champs 2022. The grand prize for winning the female and male fastest time of the day comes in the shape of a Capra Core 3 each, but that is not all: in an effort to help further develop the young talent within the UK, YT Industries will offer a one year support deal to ensure participation and progression at future races. Tickets for the YT Industries Southern Enduro Champs, and Southern Enduro Series will go on sale at 9am, Saturday 4 December.

The biggest event of the race series is the Southern Enduro Champs hosted in Minehead, Somerset UK, which attracted a total of 670 competitors in 2021. The mix of steep, technical terrain combined with natural singletrack create the recipe for a highlight of the UK race calendar. The event begins on Saturday with practice, followed by a seeding stage on the Saturday afternoon. The Southern Champs main race kicks off on Sunday, with six stages raced in the traditional Enduro format, where the fastest time accumulated time over all stages wins the day. Rolling Circus will also be present over the race weekend.