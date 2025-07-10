Yeti’s special edition SB160 comes with a Fox Podium fork, electronic everything, and a pricetag higher than most e-bikes

The 40th Anniversary Team Issue Yeti SB160 is an incredible £12,499, and with only 100 made worldwide you’ll need to be quick and loaded to get one

Yeti is in a competition with itself to try and make the world’s most tricked out mountain bike, if the latest 40th Anniversary Team Issue Yeti SB160 is anything to go by. Think of the newest, most expensive components in 2025 and bolt them to one of the most expensive bike frames going, and you won’t be far off the SB160 Dream Machine.

We’re talking about 2025’s hottest drivetrain in Shimano XTR Di2 wireless shifting, released just last month. It also has the new Fox Podium upside down fork, and Fox’s Neo electronic suspension system front and rear, something we’ve seen on very few bikes so far. If this thing had any more electronics it would be an e-bike.

It’s got form on this too, earlier in the year I wrote about Yeti’s 40th anniversary custom ASR XC bike, while five years earler we saw Yeti’s 35th anniversary ARC.

You’re probably wondering what a setup like the new SB160 costs, and it’s fair to say it’ll set you back more than most e-bikes, including the latest Yeti MTE T3 X0 with its new TQ motor. With just 10 bikes being brought into the UK from a total of 100 individually numbered worldwide, you’ll have to fork out £12,499 if you want one of these turquoise enduro bikes.

That means you could get the top end MTE T3 for *just* £11,000, ride around on a motor dishing out 60Nm or torque, and still have £1,500 left over.

Let’s be honest then, no one reading this page is actually going to get one of these bikes, but it is interesting to see what some of the best enduro riders in the world are currently running on this bike. Yeti says this is the exact setup Slawomir Lukasik rode at the La Thuile EDR earlier this month, where he won both the race and the overall EDR Championship.

The 40th Anniversary Team Issue Yeti SB160 is what marketing people call a halo product then, shining a light on the rest of the range. For those of us not worthy of a place at the EDR top table, Yeti does have two new SB160 builds at more reasonable – if still high – prices.

The C-Series C2 Factory 29in is £6,799 with Fox Factory suspension, while the T-Series T3 29in is £9,499 with a posher Turq carbon frame.

40th Anniversary Team Issue Yeti SB160 spec

Suspension comes in the form of a Fox Factory Podium 170mm fork with a Fox Factory DHX Neo SLS coil shock. Yeti has gone fully electronic on this bike too, with a Fox Factory Transfer NEO dropper post and Shimano XTR Di2 Wireless groupset on board.

The SB160 also gets the new 2025 Shimano XTR 4-piston brakes, a DT Swiss EX1700 30mm wheelset, with Cushcore Trail inserts.

Then there’s a Burgtec Cloud MK2 saddle, cockpit, seat collar, and UDH. The bike gets a custom Chris King 3D Violet headset – a 40th Anniversary exclusive