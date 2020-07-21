Stunning 35th anniversary limited edition Yeti ARC costs £8,999

Only 100 will be produced

Yeti ARC 35th Anniversary Edition: painted in classic Yeti Turquoise and yellow and littered with custom matching parts harkening it back to the 90s heyday.

Yeti ARC 35th Anniversary Edition need to know

Custom finished 130mm FOX 34 fork with powder-coated yellow crown and turquoise stanchions

Custom finishedTurquoise painted SRAM Level Ultimate calipers and adaptors

Custom finished 35th Anniversary Edition Yeti branded carbon wheelset with turquoise Chris King hubs

Custom finished Turquoise Chris King headset

Custom finished SRAM XX1 crank with custom turquoise chainring

UK SRP: £8,999

Yeti Cycles press release

First launched in 1991, the original ARC was a collaboration with Yeti and Easton to produce a lightweight race frame. Frames during that time were typically made of Chromoly steel and weighed 5-6 pounds, but the new Easton ProTaper tubing reduced the weight to 3.2 lbs. and the ARC went on to dominate the race circuit. The ARC defined what a competitive race bike should be — fast, strong and made to get racers to the top of the box.

The latest version of the ARC takes Yeti’s latest carbon fiber technology, merges it with modern geometry and hangs custom finished parts to give it a vintage look with a modern twist. Unlike its predecessor, the new ARC isn’t a pure-bred race bike – it was built to bring the simplicity of a hardtail to trail riding.

“The ARC defined Yeti back in the day. Our latest version pays homage to the past, but is rooted in the present.” says, Chris Conroy, Yeti’s President. “The ARC has always been known for pushing the envelope. Our latest version shows how versatile a hardtail can be with the right geometry, materials and a little more travel up front.”

The 35th Anniversary Edition ARC is a build that will be coveted by collectors and those looking to elevate their riding. Each frame is individually numbered.

This bike is expected to sell out.