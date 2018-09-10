New Yeti SB130 seemingly ticks all the boxes for a trail bike 29er

It's the bike that you all were asking for from Yeti

If you were wondering where the new Yeti 29er trail was after the launch of the SB150 enduro race 29er – here is the new Yeti SB130 for y’all.

Yeti SB130 need to know

130mm travel 29er

150mm fork up front

Switch Infinity suspension

65.5° head angle

77° seat angle

44mm fork offset

480mm reach on Large, 505mm on X-Large

Yeti SB130 X01 Bike – SRP £6,999

Yeti SB130 GX Bike – SRP £4,999

Yeti SB130 frame only – SRP £3.299

Yeti SB130 press release

YETI CYCLES ALL-NEW SB130 TRAIL BIKE WITH LIFETIME WARRANTY

The new 29-er trail bike rounds out Yeti’s 2019 line

Golden, Colo.—Yeti Cycles rounds out the 2019 bike line with the addition of the SB130. The 29-inch trail bike aims to crush descents and pedal with ease in a “one-bike-that-rules” style. The SB130 features 130 mm of travel and progressive trail geometry, including a longer reach, steeper seat angle and slacker head angle. The bike is specced with a 150 mm Fox 36 fork with 44 mm offset. Like all 2019 bikes, the SB130 is backed by Yeti’s no-B.S. Lifetime Warranty. And, like the SB100 and SB150, it accommodates a water bottle in the main frame (front triangle is more descriptive).

“The SB130 replaces one of our most popular bikes – the SB5.5,” said Yeti president, Chris Conroy. “We updated the geometry, kinematics and created a bike that rules in the high country.”

Launched shortly after the SB150, the bike looks similar to its longer travel sibling but has different kinematics and tube profiles. Both bikes feature a new patent-pending shock extender combined with Yeti’s Switch Infinity suspension platform. All hardware, aside from the link, is shared between the two models.

The combined suspension platform allows for a huge range of tunability and a welcome number of independent variables to optimize kinematics. Yeti’s leverage rate with linear progression remains, but with a slight increase to the progressivity percentage, providing greater compatibility with modern shocks. This gives the SB130 an efficient pedaling platform, better small bump sensitivity, mid-stroke support, and increased bottom-out resistance. FOX, a long-time partner, worked closely with Yeti to ensure the unique two-piece shock extension assembly is approved to run a coil shock.

The SB130 is the final addition to the 2019 bike offering from the Colorado-based mountain bike brand. The entire 2019 line includes the SB100, SB100 Beti, SB5, SB5 Beti, SB 5 Lunch Ride, SB150 and the SB6.

“Our product team has been crushing it, and we expect this to be a solid year for Yeti,” Conroy said. “The feedback from our team riders, ambassadors and internal test team has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re stoked to release the SB130 to the mountain bike community.”

All 2019 bikes starting with the SB100 released in April of this year, will be covered by Yeti’s no-B.S. Lifetime Warranty.