New Yeti SB150 promises to be the most progressive Yeti to date

There's a new Yeti in town

Until now if you wanted a long travel Yeti with 29in wheels you would have been bang out of luck. But here’s brand new Yeti SB150.

Yeti SB150 need to know

150mm travel enduro race bike.

Designed around 170mm travel suspension forks.

29in wheels only.

Two levels of carbon frame; C-Series and the higher tier T-Series.

64.5° head angle (using 170mm fork).

480.2mm reach (large frame size).

Shorter 44mm fork offset.

Uses new variation of Yeti’s Switch Infinity moving suspension pivot design.

Follows on the from the SB100 XC/Trail bike.

Available in sizes S-XL

Two complete models available in the UK: T-Series SB150 X01 – £7,199 and C-Series SB150 GX – £4,999

T-Series frame only price: £3,499

Yeti’s newest long travel enduro machine comes with 29in wheels. It also has a whole new frame design based on the latest SB100 platform, indicating that this could be the start of a whole range revamp.

According to Yeti the all-new 29er is designed to excel in big terrain and be raced on the Enduro World Series by the likes of two time EWS Champion, Richie Rude.

With 150mm of suspension travel at the rear and intended to be combined with 170mm at the front, the SB150 has been endowed with a ‘progressive race geometry’. This basically translates to it being given a way more stretched out reach than any other Yeti before it, now a thoroughly modern 480mm on the large frame size. Factor in a slack 64.5° head angle and steep seat angle and it’s by far and away the most progressive Yeti to-date.

To create the SB150, Yeti utilized their patented, proven Switch Infinity and designed a new shock extender. This combination allowed the development team a huge range of tunability and variable independence when optimizing kinematics. Yeti’s leverage rate with linear progression remains, but with a slight increase to the progressivity percentage providing greater compatibility with modern shocks. This gives the SB150 better small bump sensitivity, mid-stroke support, and increased bottom-out resistance while maintaining an incredibly efficient pedaling platform. Working closely with FOX, the unique two-piece shock extension assembly is approved by the suspension company to run a coil shock.

All 2019 bikes starting with the SB100 release in April of this year, will be covered by Yeti’s no-B.S. Lifetime Warranty.

T-Series SB150 X01 spec highlights

Fox 36 Float Factory Grip2 fork, 170mm

Fox Factory X2 rear shock

SRAM X01 Eagle 1×12 drivetrain

Shimano XT 4-piston brakes, 203/180mm

DT Swiss M1700 wheelset

Maxxis Minion DHF 29×2.5″/Aggressor 29×2.3″

Yeti carbon handlebar, 800mm

Fox Transfer dropper

C-Series SB150 GX spec highlights

Fox 36 Float Performance fork, 170mm

Fox Performance DPX2 rear shock

SRAM GX Eagle 1×12 drivetrain

SRAM Guide R brakes, 200/180mm

DT Swiss M1900 wheelset

Maxxis Minion DHF 29×2.5″/Aggressor 29×2.3″

Race Face Aeffect handlebar, 780mm

Fox Transfer dropper

Geometry

Expect to see the all-new SB150 hitting these shores pretty soon. Check up with Yeti’s UK distributors Silverfish for more details.