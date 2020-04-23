Cyclist injured by wire strung across trail in West Yorkshire woodland

52 year old injured whilst out mountain biking with his son in Wothersome Woods

A 52 year old male was out mountain biking in his local woodlands on Monday afternoon when was knocked off his bike by a piece of wire strung across the trail.

>>> Yes you can still cycle… but should you?

He sustained injuries to his wrist. West Yorkshire police were duly informed of the incident. The police are of the opinion that this was a deliberate piece of trail sabotage.

Quoted in the Harrogate Advertiser, Leeds District Wildlife and Rurla Crime Team Sergeant Dave Lund said: “Sergeant Dave Lund, of Leeds District Wildlife and Rural Crime Team, said: “This wire had been deliberately placed across the path with the aim of causing injury to cyclists or walkers. The consequences could easily have been more serious and we are treating this incident as an offence of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.