Yes you can still cycle… but should you?

Riding a bicycle is allowed if restrictions are followed but mountain biking, as we know it, should not be undertaken currently.

Our position on cycling during coronavirus crisis

Gentle cycling is being permitted, but abusing this freedom will likely get it taken away, and looking for loopholes in the advice to go mountain biking – even if you have trails from your back door – is irresponsible. The government advice is clear – STAY AT HOME. Limiting your time outside the house is key to restricting the spread of the virus. If you go out on your bike, do it sensibly for health and wellbeing.

Do not ride with anyone else, apart from a maximum of one other person who you isolating with at home.

Do not drive to your cycling destination. Ride from your house.

The government has advised on the importance of exercise, and the options are limited while taking into account the need to reduce social contact.

The stress of the current situation and the demands of social distancing will put additional strain on individuals’ mental well-being, and cycling is known to be beneficial in this regard.

Cyclists should adhere to the guidelines in place, including respecting social distancing and avoiding cafes/restaurants. Therefore you should be self-sufficient in terms of food, drink and tools to fix common roadside problems. You should also carry tissues, and dispose of them properly after their ride.

The above only covers the general populace who are being asked to limit social contact. Anyone who needs to self-isolate – for example if they or someone they live with is showing symptoms – should not be cycling (or indeed outside of their house at all).

If in doubt, don’t go out.