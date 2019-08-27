World Champs to be shown on BBC in UK not Red Bull TV

Not via Red Bull TV as is with the World Cups
The 2019 World Champs won’t be shown on Red Bull TV in the UK. But don’t worry, they will be shown on the BBC. Online. Via the Red Button.
Why isn’t on Red Bull in the UK? Because the UCI sells the broadcasting rights to the World Champ separately to the rights for the World Cup series.
Actual details of when and where of the Beeb’s World Champs coverage are scant at the moment. But, rest assured, the main events almost certainly will be viewable live on the BBC, either via the Red Button on smart tellies or online via BBC iPlayer and/or the BBC Sport webpages.
It *may* even be similar to previous years when the footage has actually been Red Bull TV footage (Rob Warner et al) but in a BBC shell, as it were. Or it might be the case that the BBC get some bespoke commentators in. In the past, they’ve had Nigel Page and Andrew Neethling on the mics doing a decent job. We’ll update this page as and when we know more specifics.
Due to the time difference between Snowshoe USA and the UK, watching the World Champs will be a broadly afternoon and early evening affair. So shouldn’t interfere with your regular weekend riding plans. Bonus!
2019 Mountain Bike World Championships timetable
UK times as follows (basically add 5 hours on to the local time).
Day 1: Wednesday, August 28
17:30 Cross-country Team Relay
19:15 Men E-MTB Cross-country
21:30 Women E-MTB Cross-country
Day 2: Thursday, August 29
18:00 Women Junior Cross-country Olympic
20:00 Men Junior Cross-country Olympic
Day 3: Friday, August 30
16:15 Men Junior Downhill – Qualification
16:15 Women Junior Downhill – Qualification
17:30 Men Elite Downhill – Qualification
17:30 Women Elite Downhill – Qualification
20:30 Men Under 23 Cross-country Olympic
Day 4: Saturday, August 31
15:00 Women Under 23 Cross-country Olympic
17:15 Women Elite Cross-country Olympic
19:45 Men Elite Cross-country Olympic
Day 5: Sunday, September 1
14:30 Men Junior Downhill – Final
14:30 Women Junior Downhill – Final
18:00 Women Elite Downhill – Final
19:00 Men Elite Downhill – Final
Team GB
Here’s who Briths Cycling have chosen to represent Great Britain in the MTB World Champs.
DH Elite Men
Brendan Fairclough
Laurie Greenland
Danny Hart
Bernard Kerr
Matt Walker
Greg Williamson
Reece Wilson
DH Elite Women
Tahnee Seagrave
DH Junior Men
Jake Ebdon
Jamie Edmondson
Luke Mumford
Luke Williamson
XC Elite Women
Annie Last
Isla Short
XC Elite Men
Grant Ferguson
XC Under-23 Women
Evie Richards
XC Under-23 Men
Frazer Clacherty
Sean Flynn
Cameron Orr
XC Junior Women
Harriet Harnden
Anna McGorum
XC Junior Men
Charlie Aldridge
Harry Birchill