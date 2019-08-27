World Champs to be shown on BBC in UK not Red Bull TV

Not via Red Bull TV as is with the World Cups

The 2019 World Champs won’t be shown on Red Bull TV in the UK. But don’t worry, they will be shown on the BBC. Online. Via the Red Button.

>>> First ever World Champions for E-Mountain Bike will be crowned this year

Why isn’t on Red Bull in the UK? Because the UCI sells the broadcasting rights to the World Champ separately to the rights for the World Cup series.

Actual details of when and where of the Beeb’s World Champs coverage are scant at the moment. But, rest assured, the main events almost certainly will be viewable live on the BBC, either via the Red Button on smart tellies or online via BBC iPlayer and/or the BBC Sport webpages.

It *may* even be similar to previous years when the footage has actually been Red Bull TV footage (Rob Warner et al) but in a BBC shell, as it were. Or it might be the case that the BBC get some bespoke commentators in. In the past, they’ve had Nigel Page and Andrew Neethling on the mics doing a decent job. We’ll update this page as and when we know more specifics.

Due to the time difference between Snowshoe USA and the UK, watching the World Champs will be a broadly afternoon and early evening affair. So shouldn’t interfere with your regular weekend riding plans. Bonus!

2019 Mountain Bike World Championships timetable

UK times as follows (basically add 5 hours on to the local time).

Day 1: Wednesday, August 28

17:30 Cross-country Team Relay

19:15 Men E-MTB Cross-country

21:30 Women E-MTB Cross-country

Day 2: Thursday, August 29

18:00 Women Junior Cross-country Olympic

20:00 Men Junior Cross-country Olympic

Day 3: Friday, August 30

16:15 Men Junior Downhill – Qualification

16:15 Women Junior Downhill – Qualification

17:30 Men Elite Downhill – Qualification

17:30 Women Elite Downhill – Qualification

20:30 Men Under 23 Cross-country Olympic

Day 4: Saturday, August 31

15:00 Women Under 23 Cross-country Olympic

17:15 Women Elite Cross-country Olympic

19:45 Men Elite Cross-country Olympic

Day 5: Sunday, September 1

14:30 Men Junior Downhill – Final

14:30 Women Junior Downhill – Final

18:00 Women Elite Downhill – Final

19:00 Men Elite Downhill – Final

Team GB

Here’s who Briths Cycling have chosen to represent Great Britain in the MTB World Champs.

DH Elite Men

Brendan Fairclough

Laurie Greenland

Danny Hart

Bernard Kerr

Matt Walker

Greg Williamson

Reece Wilson

DH Elite Women

Tahnee Seagrave

DH Junior Men

Jake Ebdon

Jamie Edmondson

Luke Mumford

Luke Williamson

XC Elite Women

Annie Last

Isla Short

XC Elite Men

Grant Ferguson

XC Under-23 Women

Evie Richards

XC Under-23 Men

Frazer Clacherty

Sean Flynn

Cameron Orr

XC Junior Women

Harriet Harnden

Anna McGorum

XC Junior Men

Charlie Aldridge

Harry Birchill