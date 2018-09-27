UCI announce first e-MTB World Championships for 2019

Mont-Sainte-Anne to host in August-September 2019

UCI have revealed that Mont-Sainte-Anne is to host the first ever e-MTB World Championships in August-September 2019.

UCI press release quotes

“Turning to new specialities, the e-mountain bike, snow bike and pump track have been integrated into the UCI Mountain Bike Regulations.”

“The first edition will take place during UCI mountain bike world championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne.”

“I also welcome the integration of new specialities into the UCI Mountain Bike Regulations. These show that cycling is a dynamic sport that continues to evolve. The UCI encourages these evolutions to grow cycling globally” – UCI President David Lappartient.

There’s not yet any info as to what the format of the event will be.

We’ll update this page when we know more.