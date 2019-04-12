Eleven of the best deals from the Wiggle sale

The orangey retailers and their mountain bike deals

There are so many Wiggle mountain bike deals that they’re hard to keep track of, so we’ve scoured the list to pick products that offer genuine savings.

>>> The best mountain bike suspension deals

All of the products here are ones we’d recommend from the regular, independent testing that we carry out every week. These are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

The best deals from the Wiggle sale

RockShox SID World Cup Solo Air 27.5in 100mm forks – £1,028.00 – £284.99

Save 72%! “The chassis and internals have been specifically engineered for 100 millimeters of travel. No compromises. SID now features our highly acclaimed Charger Damper, optimized for the hard-pedaling needs of dedicated competitors. Torque Caps provide incredibly accurate steering. SID is highly tunable. It’s lightweight. It has no excuses. Because winning is everything.”

SRAM GX 1200 11-speed Chainset – £119.999 – £44.99

Save 62%! “Comprising of a toughened 7000 Series aluminium crank arm and a solid alloy X-GLIDE chainring with its own guard, a powerful and protected performance is assured as you ramp up the rotations on your way to victory. Sending you on through a variety of the most challenging trails and terrains, this superb SRAM single ring is a formidable addition to any MTB.”

Lynskey MT 27.5 Frame – £1,199.99 – £549.99

Save 54%! “The MT 27.5 is the ideal heart of any race-ready build and will guide you to the bottom of the trails with precise control and with a level of comfort you never thought you could encounter on a hardtail bike.”

Funn Mamba Two Side Clip MTB Pedals – £119.99 – £57.99

Save 51%! “With a huge platform and a super secure clip mechanism, the Funn Mamba Two Side Clip MTB Pedals are designed to provide plenty of support and are built tough to withstand the abuses of all mountain and downhill riding.”

SRAM Guide RS Disc Brake – £123.00 – £74.99

Save 39%! “The new SRAM Guide RS is precision at your fingertips, with a proven 4-piston calliper and innovative SwingLink lever technology that gives you more positive pad contact and increased braking authority.”

Truvativ Clementz CoLab MTB Handlebars – £145.00 – £89.99

Save 37%! “These bars are constructed from a superlight and still carbon fibre construction while providing a geometry that Jey rides and wins races with. So, you can be sure you’re getting a race-ready bar to give you the edge over your riding buddies or fellow competitors. Truvativ has also finished off the bars at the front with JC’s distinctive bright green logo.”

Crank Brothers Stamp 7 Flat Pedals – £129.99 – £84.98

Save 34%! “The outsole profiles of the top mountain bike show brands were analysed and the data used to create two distinct surface areas to optimise shoe/pedal contact across all of these different models. The small is designed for EU shoe sizes from 37-43. Once the optimal sizes had been established the features required for the ideal flat pedal were also incorporated.”

Stages Cycling Power Meter G2 XTR M9020 AM – £649.00 – £429.99

Save 33%! “Add power to existing cranksets, by selecting the crank length of your existing crank arm, as well as the matching crank model to account for a differences in the arms’ offset.”

Camelbak Podium Chill 210z Dirt Series – £17.99 – £8.99

Save 50%! “With a more protective design than ever before the Podium Dirt Series bottle comes with a 620ml/ 21oz capacity and double-walled insulation for the ultimate shielding from environmental conditions that could ruin your drinking experience.”

Spy Optic Shield ANSI Goggle – £44.99 – £22.50

Save 49%! “Dual layer face fitting interior foam. Polycarbonate lens. Thermoplastic polyurethane frame. Compatible with most MTB helmets. Lens: Polarized.”

Five Ten Hellcat SPD MTB Shoes – £120.00 – £47.99

Save 60%! “Extremely lightweight and ready to reach levels of performance still waiting to be unearthed. The Hellcat MTB SPD Shoes are the perfect addition for all-mountain and downhill riders who are seeking lower-profile footwear capable of offering rigidity when pedalling.”