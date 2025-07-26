Whyte launches Kado Works e-bike with a dream build spec, including Fox Podium fork, Hope brakes, and Race Face bar – and it’s £2.5k cheaper than the S-Works Turbo Levo

With a money-no-object spec, Whyte goes to the next level with the Works version of the already accomplished Kado e-bike.

Whyte’s acclaimed Kado e-bike, already one of the best electric bikes on sale, now gets a halo Works version, dressed to the nines in top end kit such as the Fox Podium inverted fork. The price? £9,999 – high, but considerably less than the boutique Specialized S-Works Turbo Levo, and the non-electric Yeti SB160 Anniversary special, despite that £2,200 Fox fork plugged into the head tube.

Whyte Kado Works need to know

Bosch CX equipped e-bike with carbon frame and removable 800Wh battery

Fox Podium inverted fork with 170mm travel, while rear travel remains 151mm

29in wheels as standard, but compatible with MX set-up

Bosch update brings 750W peak power and 100Nm torque, along with the new Kiox 400C top tube display

SRAM AXS Transmission and Hope cranks and brakes

Resplendent in black and gold to match the Fox Factory Kashima fork lowers and Float X2 shock body, the Whyte Kado Works is a seriously eye-catching e-bike. We already know it rides great – you can read Jamie’s review of the Kado RSX here – but the addition of the Fox Podium fork and pressure-balanced Float X2 shock should take the suspension performance to the next level.

Fox Podium fork – impressive grip

Fox’s inverted fork brings noticeable gains in grip and control, feeling utterly composed in the most challenging natural terrain. While the extra weight is less noticeable on an e-bike. Having ridden this fork on both a Scott Patron and Santa Cruz Bullit, I’m convinced it’s the ultimate e-bike enduro fork for all but the heaviest riders.

Updated Bosch CX motor

Bosch’s Performance CX drive unit might not be as hot as the DJI Avinox found in Amflow PL Carbon, it might also be carrying a bit more weight and bulk, but it comes from a brand with a proven track record in e-bike motors with a well-established support network. And the latest updates to power, torque, and support make it powerful and controllable on technical climbs and challenging terrain. The new eMTB+ mode also brings further reactivity and briskness along with an updated extended boost function.

New display, and removable battery, with added flexibility

Embedded in the Kado’s top tube is the new Kiox 400C colour display. It gives control of all the modes along with a display that automatically changes readouts depending on whether you’re climbing, descending, or riding on the flat. Whyte is one of the only brands to have a removable 800Wh battery fully enclosed in the down tube. This keeps the strength high, minimises excess frame material, and adds convenience for mid-ride battery swaps – including the smaller, lighter PowerTube 600Wh unit. There’s also room for a Bosch 250Wh PowerMore range extender low down inside the main triangle, and Whyte has worked on lowering and centralising the centre of gravity to make the Kado as agile as possible.

Other noteworthy parts include Hope brakes, Hope e-bike cranks, Race Face ERA carbon bars, and a OneUp dropper post.

Availability for the Kado will be early September according to Whyte.

