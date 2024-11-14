Gee Atherton’s latest Ridgeline edit is so gnarly he’s resorted to flat pedals… watch if you dare

Gee Atherton's latest Ridgeline VI: Kazakhstan is 10 minutes of thrilling action, just make sure you keep breathing

Gee Atherton’s at it again, risking his life riding an impossibly steep and spiky ridge in a far-flung destination: this time in Kazakhstan. Naturally then it’s an irresistible watch, albeit one through your fingers.

Called Ridgeline VI: Kazakhstan, its the sixth instalment of the Ridgeline series and arguably the most dangerous thanks to its isolated location. Red Bull say it pushed Gee’s riding to new extremes and that the mental stakes were higher than usual thanks to the isolation.

“Far from any form of civilisation and reliant solely on a satellite phone for emergencies, the margin for error was nonexistent,” the press release says. Is it gnarlier than when Gee raced Hardline with a broken femur? You be the judge.

“Kazakhstan’s vast and remote stretches required far greater planning. With long distances between petrol stations and rugged, isolated terrain, every step of the journey had to be carefully thought out,” Red Bull says.

What’s in the edit then? Gee’s on his latest Atherton Bikes A.200 downhill bike, and there’s scree. A lot of huge loose scree slopes, often blind Red Bull says, with just one take to nail it.

Here’s the press release: