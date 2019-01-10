This month's Star Letter

This month’s Star Letter: “ I can’t explain to you how much against the idea of an e-bike I was. It’s cheating, they’re not for real mountain bikers”.

Electric shock treatment

You know what? I get it.

I came late to mountain biking. I was over 40 when I took the plunge and brought my Cube Hard tail 26incher from Leisure Lakes in Wolverhampton. That was 10 years ago, and I’m pleased to say the bikes and equipment have improved, even if the riding skills have stayed put.

My biggest success however during this time, is that I’ve managed to persuade my misses to join me. But a few months ago, we were out with my brother in law and his wife, at Cannock Chase, and my wife said to me: “I’m really not enjoying this. I don’t enjoy the hills going up them at least, and I hate the thought of everyone having to wait for me, I just can’t see me wanting to do this for much longer.”

Alarm bells began to ring, not in some small part due to the fact that she was riding the full sus bike I’d bought her less than a year ago!

“I want an e-bike,” she said.

Now, I can’t explain to you how much against the idea of an e-bike I was. It’s cheating, they’re not for real mountain bikers, they’re too chuffing expensive, to name but a few reasons I don’t agree with them. However, and here’s the rub, for my wife to continue to come out, which for me is one of the main reasons for riding, an e-bike was the only solution.

So, last month, after weeks and weeks of searching for the best deals for the best bikes, we collected a Lapierre Overvolt 500+, and it’s been an absolute revelation.

It means that not only do we ride more often, but we’re out for longer, we’re looking at new trail centres to try and there’s even talk about cycling holidays, which is simply something that I wouldn’t even have bothered wasting my breath talking about prior to the new arrival.

I still don’t want one… yet.

– Nigel Ward, recent e-bike convert

