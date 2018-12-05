Since we’ve had our adorable three-year-old monster, my hubby has become unfit and lost his mojo

This month's Star Letter

This month’s Star Letter: “since we’ve had our adorable three-year-old monster, my hubby has become unfit and somewhat lost his mojo. Any suggestions?”

>>> How to find the time to ride

Desperately seeking singletrack

I was wondering if you could help me with a little dilemma. Warning: soppy bit! I have a wonderful husband who is an amazing Dad to our threenager. In his day, he was quite a nifty mountain biker and would regularly go biking in the Lake District hills. Unfortunately, since we’ve had our adorable three-year-old monster, my hubby has become unfit and somewhat lost his mojo. He invested in an e-bike last year but has barely ridden it. He’s 37 and needs a fitness boost and to get back into the ‘mountain biking swing of things’.

I am a complete biking novice, having only learnt how to turn a corner in my adult years. I am desperate for a bit of help putting together a mountain biking Christmas stocking with inspiring bits and pieces to get him back in the saddle. My budget is £300.

Any suggestions?

– Rebecca Evans

P.S I already invested in a magazine subscription for his 30th, which he still enjoys.

mbr – Sounds like it’s inspiration he needs, not new stuff… how about sending him off on some riding days? Book him in at BikePark Wales for a day (£10 without uplift), pack him off to Spain for a long weekend with riviera-bike.com/mtb (€270 for a long weekend) or get him on a guided route off-piste around the Forsest of Dean with wyemtb.co.uk (£89). If you’re desperate for cool new shiny stuff though, check out our recent No-risk Christmas gift ideas for mountain bikers feature.

If that fails, drive him to a remote car park in the woods, chuck him out with his bike and tell him not to come back for five hours.

Contact us: mbr@timeinc.com

All Star Letter correspondents win a Madison Zenith waterproof jacket worth £99.99.