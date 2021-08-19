Voodoo tops redesigned mountain bike range with a spellbinding new Bizango hardtail

MBR's perennial Hardtail of the Year winner now comes in two flavours – the Bizango and Bizango Pro – while the six-bike Voodoo range starts at £550 for the alloy-framed Braag.

The Voodoo Bizango is most successful bike of the decade in terms of test wins, earning our best Hardtail of the Year Award on numerous occasions, and arguably the most significant bike in terms of how many new riders it has nurtured. And the latest iteration of this Halfords in-house model is set to be the best yet. Already miles ahead of the competition, the new £750 Bizango builds on this class-leading foundation with updated geometry, including a slacker head angle and longer reach (scroll down for the full geometry charts). There’s also a new and more aggressive Bizango Pro model at £925 with a longer travel fork and burlier front tyre.

While the Bizango is the undisputed jewel in the crown of the Voodoo range, it’s not the only new bike. There are a further four mountain bikes (as well as two gravel models, two hybrids and three kids bikes) kicking off with the entry-level Braag and women-specific Soukri at £550, the updated Wazoo at £600 and the new Horde at £675.

Voodoo Bizango

The classic Bizango retains its triple-butted alloy frame but gets a tapered head tube, Boost QR rear end and updated geometry with a 2º slacker head angle (now 66.5º) and 15mm longer reach on the size large. In terms of spec, the fork remains a 120mm travel air-sprung Suntour Raidon, braking comes courtesy of Shimano with MT200 levers and calipers, but the drivetrain has switched from SRAM NX Eagle to Shimano Deore 1×11. Voodoo has also stuck with the same Maxxis Ardent 2.25in tyres as the previous bike, but it has increased the bar width to 780mm – something we recommended when we reviewed the last bike. Sadly the only thing it couldn’t keep the same was the price, which has now crept up by £100 to £750. Even so, most of the competition has been faced with similar inflation, so by our reckoning the new Bizango still remains a stone-cold bargain.

Voodoo Bizango Pro

If you want to wrangle some more feisty trails, or you’re looking for a hardcore hardtail at an affordable price point, the new Bizango Pro could be just the ticket. It also gets a triple-butted alloy frame, but there’s a 12x148mm thru-axle at the rear and a burlier 35mm RockShox fork up front boasting an extra 10mm travel. Brakes are also uprated to Shimano MT400s and it gets more aggressive Maxxis tyres (High Roller up front and Rekon out back). Once again there are four frame sizes to choose from, and the Bizango Pro comes in at £925.

Voodoo Horde

A new model for 2022, at £675 the Horde sits closest to the old Bizango in terms of price. From the spec, geometry and measurements, it looks like it uses the same triple-butted alloy frame as the Bizango, with a 120mm-travel Suntour XCR32 fork instead of the Raidon, 1×10 Shimano Deore drivetrain (not as wide-range as the Bizango) and Maxxis Ardent tyres.

Voodoo Wazoo

The only Voodoo hardtail in the range with 27.5in wheels, the amusingly named Wazoo still uses a triple-butted alloy frame but it gets a beefier, longer travel, 130mm Suntour XCM34 coil-sprung fork with a thru-axle up front. The drivetrain is 2×9 Shimano Alivio (so you have to deal with a front mech and front shifter), the brakes are from Clarks and mid-fat 2.6in Maxxis Rekon tyres help smother the bumps. All that for £600.

Soukri/Braaag

Unisex and women-specific versions of the same bike, the Soukri gets a size range skewed to the shorter end and a women-specific saddle. Both use a triple-butted alloy frame with 29in wheels and the same sizing and geometry as the rest of the 29er range. There’s a 120mm travel Suntour XCM32 coil-sprung fork with lockout, preload, rebound damping adjust and thru-axle, Clarks brakes and a Microshift 1×9 drivetrain. Tyres are, once again, Maxxis Ardent. The Braag and Soukri both cost £550.

Sizing and Geometry

Look out for a first ride review of the new Voodoo Bizango very soon.