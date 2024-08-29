Vitus bikes are back in stock at Evans, and guess what? They’re already on sale for cracking prices

Get there quick before the website crashes from high demand

Vitus mountain bikes are back in stock at Evans just six months after going out of business, with the brand’s award-winning Sentier range already on sale for outrageous prices.

Earlier this year Vitus and its sister brand Nukeproof disappeared from bike shops and websites after its parent company Wiggle CRC went into administration, but now three of the best mountain bike hardtails ever made are listed for sale again.

Up for grabs to the first comers (and they probably won’t be there long) is the Sentier 29 VR, Sentier 29 VRS and Sentier 29 VRX. All share the same frame but the component choice and price changes throughout the range, from £949.99 to £1,349.99

Back in March Frasers Group, which now owns the intellectual property rights to Vitus and Nukeproof, as well as Evans Cycles, said it would allow third parties to license its bike brands “and develop them further”. But this doesn’t look like a new line of Vitus bikes to us, instead they’re almost certainly original bikes designed under the CRC Wiggle brand.

28% off Vitus Sentier VRS! Was £1599.99 , now £1149.99

The Vitus Sentier VRS is my personal pick of the three bikes on sale because it has the best compromise of performance and cost savings. Unlike the cheaper Sentier VR you get a 12speed drivetrain, which is really important on a hardtail for winching up climbs, but without the expense of the VRX model. Up front is an excellent Fox 34 Float Rhythm fork, cheaper and almost as good as the Performance line fork. View Deal at Evans

What makes the Vitus Sentier so good?

First up the frames are still modern two years after their debut, they get tapered head tubes, threaded BB shells, internal routing for dropper seatposts, and double butted tubing for weight saving and to improve the ride feel. The geometry is great too, long low and slack, and ideal for new riders or hardtail lovers.

We tested the entry-level Sentier 29 a year ago, that bike is missing from the Evans range but the Sentier 29 VR has filled the gap, with better components for the same price. That means that most of the Sentier 29’s shortcomings have been addressed, and you’ll get a 1×11 Shimano Deore drivetrain and 130mm Marzocchi Bomber fork.

At the top end the VRX bike comes with some pretty amazing spec for £1350, there’s a Fox 34 Float Performance fork with GRIP damper, a 12speed drivetrain and lightweight DT Swiss 1900 wheels.