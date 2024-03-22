Wiggle Chain Reaction will relaunch its websites next week, but will there be any Nukeproofs or Vitus bikes left in stock?

Details emerge about the future of Wiggle Chain Reaction after months of speculation

The Wiggle Chain Reaction websites will relaunch as early as next week according to a statement from Frasers Group, which bought the struggling retail giant for less than £10 million earlier this month.

You can expect mountain bike stalwarts Nukeproof and Vitus to be listed on the site again, with Chain Reaction’s in-house brands remaining in place when Mike Ashley’s group rebrands the websites in the coming days.

Alongside the launch, Frasers Group also states it will “create commercial partnerships to enhance and expand these own-brand lines through development, sales, licensing, and international distribution opportunities.”

What this means though is anybody’s guess though, and ours is that we can expect Wiggle Chain Reaction to try and expand across Europe, potentially with franchise opportunities. Perhaps we could also see Wiggle Chain Reaction brands sold through third party retailers too, which presumably could include: Nukeproof, Vitus Bikes and Ragley, Prime’s components range, DhB clothing, Lifeline Tools, Mobi bike pressure washers and outdoor clothing range, Fohn.

Bricks and motor meets online powerhouse

The Frasers Group will certainly be a powerhouse in the UK for bike distribution, with a recently expanded Evans Cycles, the launch of Evans Go, and the introduction of a Cytech approved bicycle mechanics apprenticeship scheme.

Russell Merry recently told Cycling Industry News that the plan was to build more Evans stores across the UK in London and the south of England, with Evans Go “like an Express version of Tesco. So what Tesco Express is to Tesco, Evans Go will be to Evans.”

The statement released said: “the acquisition of both brands is consistent with our ambition to become the no.1 Sporting Goods retailer in Europe.” Bringing together traditional shops, online retail and express stores has never been seen in the UK before, and could well steamroll the idea local bike shops could bounce back following the reported premature demise of Wiggle Chain Reaction.

Stock levels

For months now we’ve seen huge discounts and amazing sales discounts as Wiggle Chain Reaction presumably attempted to sell its remaining stock. What this means for the websites’ relaunch next week is unclear then… will there actually be any Megawatts or Sommets for sale? Or will Wiggle Chain Reaction have to wait months to replenish its stock levels?

We’ve approached Wiggle Chain Reaction for comment, and will update this story when we know more.