Where would 16-year-old Vali Holl be if she was racing in Elite DH category?

Holl is undoubtedly one of the breakout stars of the 2018 season

Vali Holl has already won the World Cup overall with two races to go. But where would her race times place her in the Elite category?

Vali Holl’s 2018 so far involves five out of five World Cup wins and a subsequent points total that means she has already won the World Cup Overall, with two races still to go!

She currently sits, unreachable, at the top of the Junior Women category. A common theme has been for people to point out where her result would have placed her in the Elite Women category. Well, let’s have a look at just that.

Event: Losinj, Croatia World Cup DH

Time: 2:50:093

Place if in Elite: 6th

Points if in Elite: 9

Event: Fort William, Scotland World Cup DH

Time: 5:21:694

Place if in Elite: 4th

Points if in Elite: 125

Event: Leogang, Austria World Cup DH

Time: 3:56:122

Place if in Elite: 7th

Points if in Elite: 80

Event: Val di Sole, Italy World Cup DH

Time: 4:43:057

Place if in Elite: 10th

Points if in Elite: 55

Event: Vallnord, Andorra World Cup DH

Time: 5:08:528

Place if in Elite: 7th

Place if in Elite: 80

If Vali Holl was racing in the Elite Women category at World Cup DH event she would currently have 435 points, which would place her 8th overall.

Elite Women’s World Cup Overall Standings if included Vali Holl

Rachel Atherton, 986 pts Tahnee Seagrave, 906 Tracey Hannah, 740 Myriam Nicole, 610 Monika Hrastnik, 582 Marine Cabirou, 496 Emilie Siegenthaler, 476 Vali Holl, 435 Cecile Ravanel, 375 Mariana Salazar, 312

It’s going to be fascinating to see what theoretical points tally Vali Holl will end up with by the end of the World Cup season.

Can she (theoretically) make it on to the Elite Women podium come La Bresse in August?