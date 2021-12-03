We’re hiring! Vacancy: Digital Editor, Mountain Bike Rider

Got a passion for mountain biking? This could be the job for you

Digital Editor – Mountain Bike Rider

Bath, England, United Kingdom | Editorial | Full time

Description

The deputy digital editor reports to the Editor and is accountable for overseeing Mountain Bike Rider, mbr.co.uk, ensuring content is competitive and prioritised according to business value and strategic goals.

The deputy digital editor will have an excellent understanding of the audience and which categories deliver the most revenue, and develop them further. You will work with the editor to find new editorial opportunities for the brand site.

You will work closely with other teams, such as commercial and audience, to ensure issues are dealt with and opportunities taken. As such, you will have a full understanding of current performance, KPIs and strategy by function and risks and opportunities. In addition, the Online Editor is responsible for ensuring excellent communication with the commercial teams and attending client meetings when required.

The Editor will contribute to online content budget planning as well as ensuring editorial processes such as the Content Planner and monthly Channel Activity Reports are delivered to the business.

You will be responsible for product deals and buying guides, reviews and product news across the website, designed to maximise eCommerce and advertising revenues. You will regularly review progress against targets, responding to new opportunities, making improvements to existing content, and addressing declines and issues as appropriate.

You’ll need fantastic organisational skills, an ability to think strategically, and report analytically, and the ability to adapt quickly while working in a fast paced and ambitious environment.

You will understand audience targets, and with the editor and content director, be able to deliver against budgeted sessions, Unique users and other key metrics deliverable through the content strategy.

Key role responsibilities

Planning, writing and commissioning content as per the content plan and overall strategy agreed with editor

Re-purposing and optimising magazine copy for online use

Employing SEO best practice to drive audience engagement

Testing mountain-biking product and attending events where required

Unearthing and exploring new opportunities for content initiatives based on seasonal patterns, new trends, keyword research or eCommerce opportunities.

Work with the commercial team to develop and produce content with our commercial partners

Liaising and harmonising with other teams in the business whether that be audience development, affiliates or content hubs

Reporting against content and audience KPIs set by the business

Requirements

Proven digital content writing skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Proven at detailed, useful analysis

Decision-making skills

Problem-solving skills

Planning and organisational skills

Excellent time-management

Benefits

What will I get in return?

As well as our standard benefits, we have a number of awesome perks available to our staff including:

Unlimited paid time off (yes you read that right!)

A share in our success – every member of staff receives a profit pool bonus at the end of our financial year

Free digital magazine subscriptions and access to back copies of our print magazines and bookazines

Regular staff socials arranged by our wonderful Employee Community & Culture committees (when we get back to the office)

Huge opportunities to learn and develop whether through professional qualifications, exposure to incredible business projects or informal lunch & learns, hosted by your colleagues

To apply for this role, please submit your CV and a covering letter explaining why this is your dream job!

