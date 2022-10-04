Tredz recommends: brilliant budget mountain bikes under £1000

Tredz can help you shred on a budget with advice from a team of specialists and a huge range of bikes and kit

Life can be expensive, but mountain biking doesn’t have to. There are plenty of great bikes out there that will give you all the performance and fun you could wish for without breaking the bank, and the online bike experts at Tredz have all the info and advice you need to find the best budget bike for you.

Tredz have an enormous range of products to help you mountain bike for less, from helmets and clothing to pedals and tyres. And of course, a huge range of bikes to suit every type of rider and every budget, from £500 hardtails that are perfect for winter shredding through to £5K-plus full sussers with all the bling you could wish for.

Let’s not forget about electric mountain bikes. These offer incredible amounts of fun, allowing you to maximise your time, making climbs quicker and easier meaning more time for descending, or opening up lunchtime lap opportunities. Tredz has over 100 models to choose from.

Weighing up the options and picking the right bike for you can be tricky, so Tredz has a team of Bike Specialists who are on hand 9am – 10pm 7 days a week to provide advice and info. They’re all keen riders themselves so they know their stuff, and they’re also passionate about helping people find the right bikes and kit.

Ready to ride? If you’re looking to mountain bike for less and get shreddy on a tight budget, the Bike Specialists at Tredz have suggested five brilliant mountain bikes, each coming in under £1000, to help you hit those trails.

Specialized Rockhopper Comp 29

‘Big wheels keep on rolling’ goes the song, and when it comes to bikes it’s also true. 29er wheels are great for offering stability and traction on rough ground, and combined with 100mm of travel on the quality Suntour XCM fork, offers a great performance combo that will make terrain fun.

A Microshift 1×9 drivetrain offers plenty of range for climbing or speed on the flats, and hydraulic disc brakes will give you more confidence-inspiring stopping power, even in the wet.

The Rockhopper is available in sizes S to XXL and in a range of colours, so whatever your height or style, you’ll find a Rockhopper to suit.

VooDoo Braag 29

It may be a hardtail, but this bike is built to shred. Looking for a capable, playful and reliable ride? Then this is the bike for you, you’ve got MicroShift Advent 1×9 gears, hydraulic disc brakes, and 120mm of suspension from the Suntour XCM forks.

Tyres are easily overlooked but play a big part in how a bike performs and feels, the Maxxis Ardent tyres on the VooDoo Braag will grip in the corners and carry speed over varying terrain.

And the Braag is future-proofed too. Fancy adding new bits in the future? No problem. It’s dropper seatpost compatible, and the 15mm thru axle at the front doesn’t just add strength, it’s also compatible with a wide range of wheels and forks.

Boardman MHT 8.8 mountain bike

The Boardman MHT 8.8 offers some top-notch components and excellent performance for an impressively budget price.

A SRAM SX Eagle 1×12 drivetrain gives a gear range usually reserved for much pricier bikes, with gearing low enough to get up the steepest climb, and high enough to sprint for that finish line (or just beat your mates.)

Tubeless-ready rims and Vittoria Barzo tubeless ready tyres mean you can ditch the tubes and go for a more puncture-resistant tubeless setup, and those 29er wheels hold their speed and roll smoothly over rough ground.

Talking of rough ground, the RockShox Judy fork with 120mm of travel will help smooth out the trail and add traction when needed. Shimano hydraulic disc brakes will ensure you can check your speed when you need to whatever the weather and trail conditions.

There’s dropper seatpost routing in the lightweight aluminium frame for future upgrades, and it comes in sizes S to XL to suit a range of rider heights.

Cube Aim Pro mountain bike

The Cube Aim Pro comes in a wide range of sizes, from XS to XXL, which is great news for taller and shorter riders.

A popular bike in the Cube lineup, it’s been revised and refined for 2022 and boasts some new features such as a threaded bottom bracket and internal cable routing for cleaner looks, simpler maintenance and more durability.

SR Suntour XCT forks with 100mm of travel and Tektro hydraulic disc brakes are the ideal combo for tackling trail centres and forest roads, and the Shimano M315 2×8 drivetrain provides plenty of range for going far, fast or long.

The geometry of the frame has also been updated, and the Cube Aim Pro now has a lower top tube which helps make the bike feel more confidence inspiring and surefooted. The changes also mean you can fit 2.25 wide tyres which will help with traction and grip in loose or muddy conditions.

Orbea Onna 29 50 mountain bike

Orbea built the Onna 29 for ‘efficiency, comfort and control’ – the ideal elements for the rider looking to begin or progress their mountain bike adventures.

A lightweight alloy frame combined with careful component choices makes for a great package, including SR Suntour XCE forks with 100mm of travel and Shimano hydraulic disc brakes.

Renowned component brand Shimano also provides the gearing in the form of a 2×8 set up, giving plenty of range that will suit lots of different terrain.