Transition PBJ has 26in wheels and only 100mm travel but WANT

Tan walls or chrome frame though?

There’s something about a dirtjump bike that looks… right. And the new Transition PBJ looks none-more-right.

Transition PBJ press release

Our PBJ hardtail is as timeless as the sandwich it is named after. Whether you’re looking for peanut butter and jelly or pumps bumps and jumps, this hardtail delivers a flavor you will never get sick of. First, we layer rad geometry on a chromoly frame and finish it off with a killer build spec that will shred any dirt jumps, pump tracks or street session you throw at it. The PBJ is truly a mountain bikers hardtail with more relaxed geometry for stability and confidence when you need it.

Our complete PBJ leaves nothing to be desired straight out of the box. The front fork duties are handled by the industry-leading RockShox Pike DJ that can be tuned super stiff and rigid or wide open for more small bump sensitivity. The frame features Taper Lock dropouts to keep the wheelset from slipping without bulky chain tensioners. A solid cockpit of parts including our very own pivotal saddle and DJ stem as well as high rise 50mm Kore Torsion bar provide the perfect touch points. It wouldn’t be a dirt jumper without a classic 3 piece chromo crankset and we finish the build off with the all-new Maxxis DTH 2.3″ tires for incredible grip on berms and lips while minimizing rolling resistance so pumpin and jumpin are effortless.

The PBJ frameset is our version of a true mountain bikers DJ hardtail. Unique geometry developed by our very own Lars n’ Bars creates a bike that mountain bikers will fall in love with immediately. A more relaxed geometry that is stable at higher speeds and big jumps, yet fun and easy to throw around on pump tracks. The 4130 Chromoly frame features Taper Lock dropouts which eliminate bulky chain tensions from the 90’s, a 44mm headtube so you can run any fork steertube you want, and a standard 73mm thread BB.

Video description

Transition Bikes: “Welcome to the Shire. Nestled in the hills of Bellingham, WA. It is the most unassuming place. It’s inhabitants live day in and day out as if each day were a repeat of the last. For it’s inhabitants do not seek thrills or escape from daily life, as it is not the way the inhabitants of the Shire behave. But today you’ll meet two inhabitants, Ian and Scotty, who are about to go on an adventure for the likes of which the Shire has yet to see.”