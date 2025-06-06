School holidays are coming: check out the top 10 best family mountain bike rides, as chosen by Forestry England

From Haldon Forest in Exeter to Kielder Forest, there are plenty of shorter routes to enjoy with the family

Not all mountain biking has to be about shredding hard and jumping of 16 foot drops. Sometimes, it’s nice to go back to basics, and get your kids involved too. And with the summer holidays just around the corner, there’s no better time to get them on two wheels and head outside into nature instead of them rotting on an iPad or watching Cocomelon.

So, ahead of the sun hopefully making a reappearance that coincides with the school break, Forestry England has released its top 10 kid-friendly mountain bike trails around the UK. And once you’ve ticked those off, follow it up with our top 5 best routes for beginners. Let’s take a look…

1. Spicers Trail, Haldon Forest, Exeter

Starting down south, the Spicers Trail in Haldon Forest is classed as a good stepping stone once you’ve mastered the ‘discovery trail’. It’s classed as a blue graded trail and is 2.3 miles (3.7km) in length. According to Forestry England, the trail features a combination of surfaces with gentle gradients and a few narrow sections.

2. Borderline Cycle Trail, Kielder, Northumberland

This hotsport has been subject to a fair bit of investment in its cycling trails recently, with Kielder opening two new bike park style trails last month. But that’s probably not family friendly, unless you’re the Athertons. Instead, Forestry England suggests the Borderline trail, which is a green graded route that heads along a flat disused railway line.

It’s 7 miles (11km) in total, but if that’s too far you can always stop and turn around to make it a more suitable distance.

3. The Robin Hood Adventure Trail, Sherwood Pines Forest, Nottingham

Perhaps one for the bigger kids, or those who have an appetite for pedalling, the Robin Hood Adventure Trail is a blue graded route with natural terrain, flowing corners, banked berms and uneven surfaces. It’s ideal for those wanting to develop their handling skills, and is 7 miles (11.2km) in length.

It’s double the length of the forest’s Maid Marion route, but offers a bit more riding for those ready for it.

4. Jubilee Blue Trail, Dalby Forest, Yorkshire

The Jubilee Blue Trail in Dalby Forest is one of my favourite trails at the site. It’s great for getting warmed up but for little legs it’s a decent day out taking in some great scenery. At 6 miles (11km) long, the Jubilee trail heads through Low Dalby valley with singletrack, berms and great forest views galore.

You start and finish the trail from the courtyard at Low Dalby near the visitor’s centre, and you get a choice of two café’s to choose from when you’ve finished riding.

5. Squirrel Chaser, Hamsterley Forest, County Durham

We’re up in the north east now and next door to Danny Hart’s Descend Bike Park, although Squirrel Chaser is slightly more tame than anything Danny’s laid out. It’s a figure of eight blue graded trail over 5.25 miles (8.4km) with swooping singletrack and the new Oakey Cokey section to get to grips with.

Ideal for building confidence on the bike, Squirrel Chaser offers smooth and gentle terrain alongside stream views.

6. Pedal and Play, Hicks Lodge, Leicestershire

Introducing the family to riding or want to help them develop their skills? Then why not give the Pedal and Play trail a crack? It’s grren graded, 1.25 miles (2km) long, and features three challenges designed to teach riders new skills. These are: the Hub Challenge for cornering, the Pedal Challenge for berms and the Mirror Challenge where you race your friends.

Not only is the Pedal and Play trail good for two-wheelers, but it’s suitable for adapted cycles, too.

7. Family Cycling Trail, Alice Holt, Surrey

Another blue route, the Family Cycling Trail at Alice Holt Forest is 3 miles (4.8km) in length, and a great way for the family to see the mighty oak trees and wildflowers along the route. There is one steep relatively long downhill section at the start of the trail, but make it past that and there’s a picnic meadow halfway round for an ever-important sandwich stop.

8. Family Cycle Trail, Fineshade, Northampton

A green graded trail, the Family Cycle Trail at Fineshade Woods is the easiest in the area. There are, however, blue sections alongside the route if you fancy a little bit of a challenge.

The Family Cycle Trail is 5 miles (8km) long, and it starts and ends at the main car park close to the visitor centre. Expect some gentle and moderate hills, but nothing too strenuous.

9. Old Bob’s Trail, Forest of Dean Cycle Centre, Gloucestershire

Old Bob’s Trail is the latest addition to the Forest of Dean Cycle Centre, opening last year. It’s a green graded route, and perfect for families on all types of mountain bikes. At 1.2 miles (2km) in length, it takes in wide, smooth and relatively flat trails as well as gentle climbs, rollers and berms and some avoidable features like rocks.

There are rest stops throughout the trail, but if you want to keep riding you can continue the loop as many times as you or the little legs can pedal!

10. Pedal and Play, High Lodge, East Anglia

New for 2025, the Pedal and Play trail at High Lodge, Thetford Forest is a route d

esigned for kids between the ages of 3 and 11. It provides four green graded loops and some optional blue sections for those who want to develop their riding skills further.

And it’s not just a cycle track, there’s also a dedicated play area which features bike-themed equipment with inclusive elements.

