Hamsterley Forest unveils Squirrel Chaser – a new family-friendly blue MTB trail, in time for the Easter holidays

Looking for inspiration for the school holidays? Well, Hamsterley's new blue trail is suitable for all the family, and at 5 miles, just long enough to tire them out for the day.

Hamsterley Forest in County Durham has unveiled a new blue (moderate) trail just in time for the Easter holidays. Named Squirrel Chaser, the new route is open to ride to the public now, and is fully waymarked throughout, so you won’t get lost.

It’s aimed at riders who would class themselves as ‘moderate’ or ‘improvers’ and it makes use of several existing riverside trails and forest roads. There is, however, 1.25 miles of newly built singletrack called ‘The Oakey Cokey’ also included in the route, for the more adventurous riders.

5.25 miles of Squirrel Chasing

The new 5.25 mile route offers riders switchback climbs, swooping descents and progressive rock gardens for riders to improve their technical skills on. It’s also designed to be part of Hamsterley Forest’s progressive trail network, which means it caters to all experience levels, and Squirrel Chaser can also be used by adapted mountain bikes and trikes. The project was funded by £100,000 given by the Rural England Prosperity Fund which is part of the UK government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund as well as extra money from Forestry England.

Mark Holroyd, head of recreation and communications at Forestry England’s North District said:

“It’s fantastic to see this project is ready to welcome riders following the hard work of so many Forestry England staff, supporters and volunteers.

“The Squirrel Chaser trail opens up new areas of Hamsterley Forest for riders, allowing them to explore this special place and develop their skills before challenging themselves further on our other trails.

“With the Easter holidays upon us and summer on the way, it’s the perfect time to get back to nature and explore Hamsterley on two or three wheels!”

Do we need more blue trails at Hammers?

The chairman of local mountain bike volunteer group Hamsterley Trailblazers, Alex Talks, commented on how pleased they are to have “a new blue section of trail here in Hamsterley.”

“There are some lovely flow sections in this trail,” he continued. “With a few appropriately challenging features for the developing mountain biker, and enough fun and speed opportunity for the more advanced rider too.

“Squirrel Chaser will make a great addition to the existing trail network and I am sure it will be very popular with a wide range of biking visitors. I know our young mountain bikers from the Trailblazers coaching groups are really looking forward to putting this new trail to the test.”

The new trail is fully waymarked and signposted using Forestry England’s trail grading system, and a new forest-wide map will be available to collect from the visitor information point as well as being displayed in the forest.

