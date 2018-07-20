Top five summer holiday trails to ride with your kids

Time to tackle five of the best rides for junior shredders

School’s out and those kids need dragging away from those screens. We’ve put together five routes that are easy enough for children to enjoy.

>>> Best kids mountain bikes and how to get your kids riding

1. Holford Combe, Quantock Hills

12km (7 miles)

There’s a remote feel to these family-friendly trails with some sweet, easy singletrack and a few stream splashes for good measure.

From the car park (Landranger 181/ST154410), turn L and head up into Hodder’s Combe. Keep ahead where the doubletrack ends and fork R to cross a stream and climb west up Lady’s Edge. At the top head S, then SE then turn L to continue E to a lane at Dead Woman’s Ditch. L onto the road, L at the junction then L after the RH bend. Drop all the way back to Holford.

>>>Download the GPS route here

2. Thames Trails, Chiltern Hills

16km (10 miles)

A gem within an hour of London.

Start at the River Meadow car park (Landranger 175/SU635766) and turn R over bridge then L onto Thames Path Bridleway. Drop down steps for 2km before it turns to concrete and leads to a junction. Hang R and as lane breaks L keep SA on track and lane to B471. Keep SA and then L at the triangle. As it bends L, turn R onto a BW and keep SA across another lane. Drop SE then S to Mapledurham and turn R then R again back to Pangbourne.

>>> Download the GPS route here

3. Loughrigg Terrace, Lake District

9km (5.5 miles)

An easy but rewarding spin that will test both fitness and skill without getting too technical.

From the Rydal Water car park (Landranger 90/NY363059) head back onto the road and turn R for 2km. Turn R onto BW by cattle grid, climb then descend, keeping R at the wall and gate, to a X-roads of drives. R then R onto the road. Then R onto the BW to Loughrigg Terrace. Follow this superb trail back showing plenty of decorum, as it gets very busy.

>>> Download the GPS route here

4. Moel Dywyll, Clwydian Range

11.5km (7 miles)

A real route, in real mountains that doesn’t climb too high, and never gets too tough.

From the car park (Landranger 116/SJ172647), follow tarmac NE into the village then W out of it to a X-roads with a track. Climb SW for 2.5km to a fingerpost by a tumbledown wall and turn L to drop to a stream. L to pass the reservoir then down the track to a RH turn. Stay on the main track around Ffrith Mountain to a road. L then L to finish.

>>> Download the GPS route here

5. Glen Affric, Highlands

17.1km (10.6 miles)

This route offers a bit of everything that’s great in Scottish mountain biking, except the technical difficulty. It’s remote, incredibly scenic and totally enthralling.

Turn L out of the car park (Landranger 25/NH200233), then immediately L over a bridge. Continue W, along the S shores of Loch Affric until you can turn R at the far end. Cross the bridge and continue to a cairn that marks a R turn. Take this and follow it E, all the way back.

>>> Download the GPS route here

Where do you go riding with your kids? Let us know in the comments below