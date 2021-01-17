If one down tube is good, then two should be better, right? That's the idea with Farr's latest frame.

If all the pressure of staying on trend with contemporary geometry numbers and all manner of material properties have become too much for you, then perhaps it is time for an off-road BMX.

The idea of a twin down tube hardtail is rare. Some custom steel builders will deliver bikes with a twin top tube, but if you like the idea of a 29er steel hardtail with a unique heritage tube design, the Farr Twin-T is it.

Designer, Victor Momsen, was inspired by his own period BMX experience and wished to create an all-purpose frameset with a very unique appearance. Frame weight parameters were not an obsession for this project.

Made for mindful riding

Farr’s Twin-T is a 4130 chromoly hardtail frame that will certainly be a conversation starter wherever you ride or park it.

With its twin down tubes braced by three crossmembers the Twin-T should be plenty stiff, laterally, whilst also providing some interesting frame accessory mounting options. Those three cross-braces also provide the bottle cage mounting points. Frame routing is, expectedly, all external.

The Twin-T is designed as an XC bike, certified to run up to 120mm of front fork travel. Geometry numbers are conservative and intended for rolling large mileages or flowing benign forest singletrack.

On a size medium Farr Twin-T, you’ll be sitting behind a 69° head angle, balanced by a 74° seat angle and stretched out across 432m of reach. Frame weight classifies as 3.26kg.

You could lose the gear too and go single ratio

Axle and tube standards are what you would encounter on most rival XC hardtails: with a 31.6mm seatpost and 12x148mm reach axle spacing. A 73mm threaded bottom bracket should keep any Twin-T build rolling along without any creaking annoyance from the crank action.

Rear triangle tyre clearance is not enormous, with Farr claiming that you’ll be able to fit a 29×2.35”, if it is mounted on a 27mm internal diameter rim.

True to its relaxed nature, the rear post mount brake specification is 160mm and there are sliding dropouts too, if you want to run your Twin-T as a single speed.

Classic steel look with modern touches

The brand’s in-house build shows how striking a Twin-T looks when complete. Kitted with the Farr’s Headspace bullmoose stem and wide riser bar, not to mention a Bright Racing F929 XCO inverted fork,

Farr is pricing its Twin-T frame at $895, with duck egg blue and quantum grey as the available colour options.

It might not be light (even analysed with a steel rider’s frame of mind), but if you want a unique hardtail, compatible with all modern component standards, the Twin-T is mighty convincing.