The Forestry challenges mountain bikers to ride 450 miles this summer, and there’s a £1,000 prize up for grabs too

Challenge accepted...

Could you ride more than 450 miles of singletrack this summer? That’s the challenge being laid down by the Forestry, which wants to encourage mountain bikers to cover the distance in any of the 1,500 sites it manages and sample some of the best mountain bike trails in the UK

There’s more though, one rider picked at random will get £500 to spend at Fox Racing UK, £150 towards a Forest Holidays stay, a £100 Go Ape voucher and Forestry England membership and a Forestry England goodie bag. Two runners up get £100 to spend at Fox Racing UK and a Forestry England membership.

Called the Forest 450 Challenge, it’s basically a way of promoting just how many riding spots England has right now. With established names like Wharncliffe Woods and the Forest of Dean it’s hard to ignore this challenge, right? But there are also hundreds of spots I’d never heard of before (to my shame)… the Powerline Trail at Chopwell Wood anyone? It looks great, but somehow it’s passed us by.

That makes the Forestry’s interactive map covering some 2,500km of graded trails a really useful tool for finding out where to ride. Five minutes of scrolling and I already know I’m hitting up Mallards Pike, Symonds Yat, Eastridge Woods, and Hopton Woods on my Welsh road trip this summer.

Forest 450 Challenge details

The Forestry is giving us until the end of October to complete the 450 miles, you can cover the distance any way you want, be that a couple of monster efforts or lots of short rides to chip away at it. You then log your rides on Strava and be in with a chance to win the prize.

Complete the challenge and you’re entitled to buy a finisher’s medal, which is really way of pumping money back into the forests to create more trails, boost access and increase diversity.

Where to ride

The Forestry has pulled our some of its favourite and newest routes to try, if you’re stuck for inspiration…