Technology like ABS braking, automatic shifting, and reactive suspension is on the rise, but are modern electronics making mountain biking too easy?

The latest MBR Show has just gone live, and in this episode Danny and Jamie discuss the rise of the robots in mountain biking – are electronics a good thing, or are they dumbing down the sport and eroding hard-worn skills?

In episode 12 of the MBR Show we take a look at the increasing use of electronics and algorithms to improve our ride. Are they the very antithesis of a sport that thrives on getting away from the stresses of modern life, and all the technology that comes with it, or is this just a natural progression considering mountain bikes have been the focus of an intensive development process from their very inception?

Specifically we’re talking about the likes of automatic shifting – offered by Shimano in conjunction with its EP801 motor, SRAM with its Powertrain system, and more recently Bosch in partnership with TRP – where a suite of sensors and an electronic brain decide when to shift for you. All with the aim of helping you focus on the trail ahead, rather than what gear you’re in, or fumbling for the shifter in a technical situation. Then there’s ABS braking, which has been developed by Bosch with TRP and Magura. Again, the idea here is to both help beginners with a tricky skill to master, and racers to focus on better lines and more consistency in enduro racing. And finally we have reactive suspension such as RockShox’s Flight Attendant and Fox’s LiveValve, where a computer monitors various data streams about speed, angle, acceleration, cadence, and gear to optimise the suspension compression settings. All with the intention of maximising efficiency without rider input. Already some of these systems have won big races, both in XC and DH, and ABS braking and automatic shifting is being tested on the E-EDR circuit, where the best e-bike enduro racers do battle.

So there’s no doubt that more of this is coming, and that it’s getting smarter by the second, but does anyone actually want it? Can anyone afford it? And does it go against the simple joy of just grabbing your bike and going for a ride, or of developing and honing those skills over years on different trails? Certainly, so far, we’re not seeing many riders go out of their way to pay the premium for this tech. It’s not appearing on many bikes outside of the highest echelons of racing, and there doesn’t seem to be many compelling reasons to adopt it if your main goal in mountain biking is to have fun. But then the same could probably be said of dropper posts and 1x drivetrains at some point in the past!

Also on this episode of The MBR Show we take a look at the latest Santa Cruz Hightower. Jamie has been out testing this new Hightower in Italy on the fabulous Stone King route, and he gives his thoughts on Santa Cruz’s burlier trail bike and its shift towards the Megatower.

Canyon just launched a new e-bike, bringing its range of full-suspension assisted models to six. This latest bike is the Spectral:ONFly and Paul Burwell has been testing it for us. It’s a lightweight trail model with a TQ motor that’s small and silent, but Paul found the meagre 360Wh internal battery a real joy-killer as it would run out of juice before he did. Maybe Canyon should offer it with a range extender as standard?

One bike where battery size is not an issue is the hotly-anticipated new Amflow PL Carbon with DJI Avinox motor. As well as boasting ludicrous levels of power, it also comes with a massive 800Wh battery. And now Amflow has announced the pricing, we can confirm that it’s very competitive.

All of this is discussed on this episode of the MBR Show. You can also listen to it on a variety of podcast platforms, with further details here.