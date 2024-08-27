Stone King Rally’s hidden GPS route revealed on Komoot, letting riders tackle the 6-day epic’s best bits for free

The 275km route takes in the Stone King Rally's finest trails, from the Alps to the Mediterranean

The Stone King Rally and mapping app Komoot have launched a 275km Stone King enduro mountain biking route. The GPS track was previously only available to participants of the Stone King Rally, a race that takes in some of the most scenic parts of Europe from the Alps to the Mediterranean.

So if you’ve ever wanted to give the event a go but couldn’t get a place now you can do it in your own time. Much like the Enduro2 race then, it looks a great way to take in some great trails without putting yourself under too much pressure.

The partnership has also led to a film release: “The Stone King – Ride Beyond the Rally”, which focuses on the experiences of locals, organisers, riders and trail builders around the event, which we’ve linked below. Feeling inspired? Check out our guide to the best enduro bikes so you’re prepared for your trip.

What is the Stone King Route?

The Stone King Route is a six-day mountain biking route which begins in the High Alps of Arvieux in France, and finishes in Bordighera, Italy. It consists of over 21,000 metres of descent over 275km and will be exclusively available on Komoot. Users can download the route to their respective GPS devices and follow along some of the best riding from the Stone King Rally events.

Riders take in some loamy singletrack, alpine descents, and exposed mountain trails, so enduro or other long-travel bikes are recommended. It is also recommended that uplifts are used where appropriate so you have more energy for the descents. There is a suggested itinerary which takes in day by day route suggestions and other bits of useful information for riders.

Komoot will also be launching collections within certain areas the route passes through later this year. Ash Smith, Stone King Rally organiser commented on the route launch:

“Stone King Rally had significant focus on trail redevelopment and sustainability, along with the building of local communities and micro-economies around MTB. This work has helped pave the way to our ultimate goal: to one day invite everyone to make the adventure their own, in a non-competitive setting.

“Our extensive collaboration with komoot allows us to do just that. The Stone King Rally 2024 Collection offers a comprehensive navigational and logistical guide to help all willing, trained and experienced mountain bikers — and their shuttle support crew — to get through the week successfully, riding on the best trails from the High Alps to the Mediterranean.”

You can save and download the Stone King Komoot Collection route on the Komoot website now.

komoot.com