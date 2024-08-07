Now you can listen to the MBR Show as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible and YouTube Music

The MBR Show is now available as a podcast on many of the major platforms, so you can listen in the car, on the train, in then gym, or even while you're doing the washing up!

Hopefully you’ve watched the monthly MBR Show on our YouTube channel – it’s been going for 10 months now, and we’ve covered all sorts of topics, from the rise of motorcycle brands in mountain biking, to the expansion of trails at BikePark Wales. If you haven’t, then go and give it a watch when you have a moment, and if you like what you see, give us a thumbs up and let us know in the comments. But we realise time is precious, and not everyone can sit down and watch a 20 minute YouTube video without the kids stealing the remote to play Xbox or watch Mr Beast, and we can’t compete with the latest series of the Kardashians when it comes to catty bickering. So now you can listen to the latest episodes while you’re doing something else, be that productive, or not productive, through one of several podcast streaming platforms.

We’ve tentatively called it ‘Between the Ferns’, mostly because ‘Between the Two Plastic Plants’ doesn’t quite roll off the tongue. But we like the name, since that’s what we tend to end up doing a lot on rides during the summer months.

To listen to the MBR Show on Apple Podcasts, you can find us here.

To listen to the MBR Show on Audible, you can find us here.

To listen to the MBR Show on Amazon Music, you can find us here.

To listen to the MBR Show on YouTube Music, you can find us here.

To listen to the MBR Show on Soundcloud, you can find us here.

We’ll be adding a new episode every month, so make sure you subscribe to keep up to date, and if you like what you hear, please give it a rating. It really helps reach new listeners.