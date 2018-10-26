What does it take to get to Red Bull Rampage?

Follow Szymon Godziek in his quest to conquer the fabled Utah slopes

Excited for Rampage yet? Just a few hours before the 2018 edition kicks off over in Virgin, Utah we take a look at what it takes to get to compete at Rampage.

Through the eyes of NS Bikes and Red Bull athlete Szymon Godziek. Szymon is one of two Polish freeride and BMX superstar brothers. David, the other half has just won gold at the Sydney X Games in the BMX dirt jump discipline.

Suffering setbacks even before arriving in the US with a builder out with injury before even leaving Poland, Szymon takes you through just how hard it is just to turn up. In the first episode Szymon shows how even getting to grips with the insane and unique landscape is a task in itself. Follow the journey through to see how he gets on, don’t forget to watch part two (it’s here if it doesn’t autoplay for you).

It’s amazing to see just what goes into the preparation for an event as bonkers as the Red Bull Rampage.