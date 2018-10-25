McGazza with 'that' flip.

I’m sure that all of you, just like us, are salivating at the thought that Red Bull Rampage is but a day away.

So to get you in the mood let’s kick off with possibly THE best Rampage POV of all time. In 2013 the late, great Kelly ‘McGazza’ McGarry dropped in on one of the most mind-blowing Rampage runs. The sheer speed he picks up heading for the seventy two foot canyon gap is nothing short of insane, I got sweaty palms just watching and writing about it! Just sit back and enjoy two minutes of IV adrenaline.