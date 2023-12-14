SRAM Eagle Powertrain: A game-changer for e-bikers, or unwanted overkill?

With Auto Shift and Coast Shift, wireless control, and a goal of simplifying set-up, has SRAM delivered the ideal system for e-bikers or added features no one will use? In our latest video, we wade into the debate.

SRAM’s entry into the e-bike market caused a stir this autumn by integrating its Eagle Transmission with a Brose motor to create a system that binds engine and gears into a cohesive unit. As well as making the new Eagle Powertrain a premium proposition for consumers, SRAM has created controversy with its decision to integrate tech such as Auto Shift and Coast Shift, which lets a computer decide when to change gear for you. Despite being an option that can be switched on and off, some riders are concerned about having control taken away from them, and losing the need to develop advanced riding skills that involve juggling line choice, body position, braking, and gear changing. Other riders see the opportunity to refocus their concentration elsewhere on a ride, which could be a big advantage in technical terrain.

We’ve spent a bit of time on SRAM’s Eagle Powertrain now, mounted to Nukeproof’s Megawatt RS Carbon 297 and Propain’s Ekano 2 CF, which has given us the opportunity to try out the various settings on a wide range of terrain. Opinions have begun to form about the pros and cons of Auto Shift and Coast Shift, as well as how SRAM’s motor performs compared to the likes of the Bosch Performance CX, Shimano EP801, and the other top motors on the market. We’ve also had a chance to evaluate range from the two batteries offered, as well as the functionality of SRAM’s wireless controls.

So, do we think Eagle Powertrain is the future of e-mountain biking, or taking away control and dumbing down rider involvement? Watch the video to find out.