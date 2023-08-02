Propain releases all-new Ekano 2 AL electric mountain bike

Propain's second generation Ekano e-bike sticks with an alloy frame but gets the brand's PRO10 suspension platform, a mullet wheel set-up and Shimano power.

Propain’s design brief for the new Ekano 2 AL was clear: a high performance electric mountain bike which has a focus on fun, whether climbing or descending. The aim was to make the Ekano 2 feel totally at home on the big terrain, without the unwieldiness normally associated with heavy and bulky e-bikes.

Propain sticks with Shimano for the motors and battery, as it did with the first generation but now the Ekano 2 AL uses the newer EP801 and EP600 units.

Need to know

Aluminium frame – no carbon option

Mullet/MX 29in (F), 27.5in (R) wheel set-up

170mm rear travel, 180/190mm fork travel

64° head angle, 78° effective seat angle

Shimano EP801 motor on to three specs

Shimano 626Wh battery – easily removable

Bottle cage and tool frame mounts

Four frame sizes (S-XL)

Total bike weights from 23.5kg

Frame

The Ekano 2 AL’s all-new frame design has more travel and significantly improved weight distribution when compared to the first generation of this bike. It’s aluminium only across the model range with no carbon frame option.

One area it differs is in the wheel configuration: the gen 1 bike could be run with 29in or 27.5in front and rear, or as a 29/27.5in mullet set up. This new bike is to be run exclusively as a mullet set-up.

Suspension

The new Ekano 2 AL is the next evolutionary step of the brand’s first generation e-bike. It now gains the proven PRO10 suspension platform as used on Propain’s hard-hitting Tyee and Sprindrift analogue models.

It’s a virtual pivot point system, with two counter-rotating links activating a floating shock. Propain says this results in a significantly lower centre of gravity and improves the kinematics considerably.

Rear suspension travel increases to 170mm (5mm up on the first gen Ekano) with recommended fork travel of 180-190mm with a 29in wheel. The geometry is updated too, with a slightly slacker head angle of 64° and a steeper 78° effective seat angle with chainstay lengths (27.5in rear wheel) fixed at 445mm on all four frame sizes.

Vital stats for fit are contemporary but not boundary pushing: a size large gets a 455mm seat tube, 475mm reach and a 653mm stack for example.

Motor and battery

Handling and downhill performance were absolutely paramount in the development. That’s why Propain didn’t engage in the “who has the biggest battery” competition. The new Shimano EP801 delivers 80 watts more peak power than its predecessor and that over a wider cadence range.

Paired with the 3.3 kg Shimano 626Wh battery and with the new frame design, Propain hopes the new Ekano 2 AL hits the sweet spot for maximum fun both uphill and downhill.

Propain Ekano 2 AL models

The starting price for the Ekano 2 AL in the UK will be £4994 for a Shimano EP6 equipped bike. The three EP801 equipped models are listed below:

Price2Ride: £5889

Drive Unit: Shimano EP801 without Display

Fork: RockShox ZEB Select+ 180mm

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select Coil-R Trunnion

Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle (1×12)

Brakes: Formula Cura 4 220/203

Wheelset: Newmen Evo EG 30

Seatpost: Bikeyoke Devine

Shred2: £7579

Drive Unit: Shimano EP801 with Display

Fork: RockShox ZEB Ultimate 190mm

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate RCT Air TR

Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle Transmission AXS

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC 220/200

Wheelset: NEWMEN Evo EG 30

Seatpost: RockShox Reverb AXS

Goldrush: £8999

Drive Unit: Shimano EP801 with Display

Fork: Fox 38 Factory Grip2 180mm

Shock: Fox DHX2 2-Pos

Drivetrain: SRAM X0 Eagle Transmission AXS

Brakes: Magura MT7 220/203

Wheelset: Crankbrothers Synthesis Carbon i9 E-bike

Seatpost: Fox Factory Transfer

propain-bikes.com