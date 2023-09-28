The all-new SRAM Eagle Powertrain integrates motor and transmission

SRAM's all-new and long-awaited motor for electric mountain bikes merges all the brand's key technologies into one. AXS technology and the recently-launched Eagle T-Type Transmission form an integral part of the new SRAM Eagle Powertrain.

In SRAM’s own words its all-new Eagle Powertrain for e-MTBs is inspired innovation, radical simplicity, unmatched integration with Eagle Transmission, clean and simple rider control, and AXS enabled personalisation. The brand hasn’t simply developed a new motor, battery and controller but brought all its recently developed and fully evolved technologies together as a fully integrated system.

The best electric mountain bikes are already well-equipped when it comes to motor and battery tech. With new developments from Bosch and Shimano is SRAM’s new Powertrain impressive enough to make serious inroads into the full-power e-MTB category? There are only four brands using the SRAM Powertrain initially, with official launches for these new e-bikes imminent, so stay tuned.

We’ve ridden the new Eagle Powertrain and have a full ride review of our initial thoughts and insight on this new technology and how it compares to the best e-bike motors.

Full Power. Fully in your control

The Eagle Powertrain power tune applies natural feeling, traction generating, technical move completing, controllable power to the rear wheel. Developed and proven with BlackBox athletes and profiled to work in concert with how real riders actually pedal. It is only possible with SRAM Eagle technology.

With Eagle Transmission the harder you pedal, the better it shifts. Nowhere is this more apparent than when paired with Eagle Powertrain.

Riding with Eagle Powertrain, Yannick Pontal (SRAM BlackBox Test Pilot Programme) became the reigning champion in the 2022 EWS-E series. His feedback partnership with SRAM’s engineers and development team allowed the brand to build a race-winning system at home on the circuit and on your local trails.

“Our focus is always on the rider first. The goal of the system was to provide the rider with a complete, wireless, integrated E-MTB system tuned specifically for performance mountain biking. We simplified the ride allowing the rider to focus on the trail.” Michael Hemme, SRAM E-MTB category manager

Seamless integration

SRAM’s Powertrain is an elegant system that works together. The versatility of AXS pod controllers lets you assign all powertrain rider commands – without the need to compromise the bar with the clutter of additional remotes and bar mounted displays. What’s left? The ultra-clean and intelligent wireless cockpit, indicative of any Eagle AXS system.

SRAM drive unit – Powered by Brose

SRAM unique software tune

Up to 90Nm of torque

680W peak power

Switchable Auto Shift and Coast Shift

Best in class derating (heat vs. power loss)

Natural ride feeling

So much more than just a motor, the Eagle Powertrain Drive Unit has been engineered with a reimagined power delivery tune that replicates a far more natural pedaling experience. It’s a feel only made possible by SRAM’s holistic approach to the entire system, where it called upon proven motor hardware and paired it with Eagle Transmission. It’s an approach that took learnings from short-comings that plague other motors, such as common power losses from super-hard riding, and gave SRAM the opportunity to go further by utilizing things such as heat-resistant materials that provide superior thermal performance and enable longer power delivery.

Battery options – full size and compact

The unique Eagle Powertrain battery streamlines the interface between battery and drive unit. Delivering even more power in a smaller area and super elegant form factor for more pleasing frame silhouettes.

Utilizing a unique C-shaped clip-in or optional slide-in interface, the Eagle Powertrain Battery helps to support partner OE (original equipment) manufacturers in their quest to keep the weight low and centred. It comes in at a 630Wh compact or 720Wh full size and is easily removable with a single Allen key.

630Wh Compact Size

Low centre of gravity

Lower weight of 3kg

Tilt-in mount

Empty to full charge: 4.5 hours approx

720Wh Full size

Maximum range

Higher weight of 4.1kg

Slide-in mount

Empty to full charge: 5 hours approx

Personalized control via the App

A fully integrated AXS ecosystem allows new levels of personalization for Eagle Powertrain. Layout your cockpit exactly as you desire – AXS makes it possible to assign the Pod buttons. Fine tune the feel of Eagle Powertrain Auto Shift features for terrain or how you’re feeling.

The Eagle Powertrain AXS App makes the off-bike experience as rich as the on-bike experience.

AXS Bridge top tube display

The Eagle Powertrain AXS Bridge Display is the sophisticated nerve centre of the entire system, giving you a control unit that greatly simplifies the experience. Think of it as an onboard extension of the AXS App, providing everything in a brilliantly illuminated, full color, waterproof display, protected under Gorilla Glass.

Power (short press): Service Mode / motor support off

Power (long press): On and Off

AXS (short press): Switch between Range and Rally modes

AXS (long press): Open and close pairing session

Pod function

Toggle between Range and Rally modes. Control your RockShox Reverb AXS dropper post. Press and hold to multi shift Eagle Transmission. AXS control encompasses everything.

Long press (press and hold)

R1: Auto Shift On/Off

R2: Auto Shift adjustment

L1: Hold for Push Mode

L2: AXS dropper actuation

Short press (Press and release)

R1: Shift rear derailleur outboard

R2: Shift rear derailleur inboard

L1: Switch between Range and Rally modes

L2: AXS dropper actuation

“Our Auto Shift algorithm is like a bike’s sixth sense, deciding when to shift so riders can stay laser-focused on their ride. It’s not just smart tech, it’s the ultimate riding companion.” – SRAM

Auto Shift

What could feel more natural than not having to think about shifting while you ride? Eagle Powertrain Auto Shift is a feat that senses and translates rider input to deliver an incredibly intuitive experience. Planning an attack or simply want to override the system? Auto Shift seamlessly accepts rider commands, to be ready for your next move.

Shift while coasting

Eagle Powertrain Coast Shift allows the chainring to move freely from the cranks, letting you shift while coasting. Why? Opening the possibilities of shift anywhere performance (whether pedaling or not) puts you in total control, even when the terrain ahead isn’t.

Range and Rally modes

Reducing complexity with two support modes that can be easily adjusted and customized for individual desire. Where others give you unnecessary power modes and confusing names, Eagle Powertrain uses just two.

Range Mode

With the touch of a Pod button, toggle to Range Mode for longer routes, easier terrain or when conserving power is a good move.

Rally Mode

Toggle to Rally Mode for shorter rides or whenever you want access to the capabilities of power. Keep it simple.

Eagle Powertrain is a complete system specific to the bike manufacturer. Additional or replacement SRAM batteries, range extenders, chargers, and accessories are available in the aftermarket.